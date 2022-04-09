Bears Topple T-Birds on Home Ice, 5-2

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears returned to home ice for the first time since Mar. 23 and scored a 5-2 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds at GIANT Center. Dylan McIlrath scored in the first period to record his 100th career American Hockey League point for the Chocolate and White. Mike Vecchione, Garrett Pilon and Aliaksei Protas all recorded two-point nights. Both clubs rematch tomorrow at 5 p.m. in Hershey.

Springfield jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the opening frame before a quick response led by McIlrath. Keean Washkurak received credit for his 12th goal of the season at 7:47 after a shot glanced off the iron and behind Pheonix Copley. Less than a minute later, the Chocolate and White responded with a perfectly executed low-to-high play. At the 8:41 mark, Garrett Pilon shuffled the puck to the point for a McIlrath blast on target.

The Bears grabbed a 2-1 advantage before the period's close at 15:42. Aliaksei Protas tallied his seventh goal of the season on a stuff attempt from the side of the net. Mike Vecchione and Brett Leason earned the helpers. Shots after 20 minutes were 15-12 Hershey.

In the second period, both teams traded blows and Hershey entered the final stanza with a 3-2 lead. At the 13:26 mark, Garrett Pilon and Shane Gersich were rewarded immediately following a hard nosed forecheck. A hit beneath the goal line forced a steal and a loose puck for Pilon, who found Gersich at the backdoor. But prior to intermission, Nathan Todd grabbed his eighth goal of the season for Springfield at 17:04. Todd blasted a shot from the left face-off circle after being setup by Tanner Kaspick. Shots after 40 minutes were 23-21 Hershey.

Hershey put forth a strong effort in the third period and saw two more strikes to complete a 5-2 victory. Mike Vecchione scored his 15th goal of the campaign at 3:57, and Cody Franson applied the game's finishing touches at 16:14. Late in regulation, Hershey went to work on a 5-on-3 power play and Cody Franson blasted home a goal on the two-man advantage.

Final shots totaled 31-27 Hershey. The Bears power play concluded the night 1-for-3 in addition to a 1-for-2 night on the penalty kill.

Hershey's record at GIANT Center is now 20-9-2-3 with four home games remaining.

