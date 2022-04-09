Game Preview: April 9 at Syracuse

April 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins pay their lone visit to Syracuse this season when they face off with the Crunch at 7pm on Saturday night.

Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins (31-27-4-4, 62 pts, .530%, 4th in Atlantic Division) at Syracuse Crunch (33-24-7-2, 75 pts, .568%, 3rd in North Division)

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: WILK News Radio

SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

WBS PENS APP: iPhone | Android

SEASON SERIES

DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT

Fri., Feb. 27 - SYR 3 WBS 4 Win (OT)

Fri., March 18 - SYR 1 WBS 0 Loss

Sat., April 9 - WBS - SYR - -

Fri., April 29 - WBS - SYR - -

TEAM LEADERS

CATEGORY | PENGUINS | CRUNCH

GOALS | Alex Nylander - 20 | Gabriel Dumont - 25

ASSISTS | Juuso Riikola - 27 | Alex Barre-Boulet - 39

POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 37 | Alex Barre-Boulet - 55

PIM | Jordy Bellerive - 96 | Gabriel Dumont - 88

WINS | Louis Domingue - 10 | Max Lagace - 16

GAA | Louis Domingue - 2.45 | Max Lagace - 2.70

NEWS AND NOTES

Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins

Sam Poulin has points in seven of his past nine games, and goals in four of his past five.

Felix Robert carries a four-game point streak (2+2=4) into Saturday night's game.

Drew O'Connor has a four-game points streak (2+4=6) and points in six of his past seven games.

Michael Chaput had his four-game goal streak snapped in Wednesday night's win over the Phantoms.

Jonathan Gruden has points in five of his past six games.

Louis Domingue has posted a season-high three straight wins entering Saturday night's action.

Syracuse Crunch

The Crunch returned to Syracuse on Friday night to face the Springfield Thunderbirds after a four-game road swing, during which they went 2-1-1-0.

Alex Barré-Boulet picked up nine points (4+5) during the Crunch's recent road swing, logging three point games on back-to-back nights against the Hartford Wolf Pack and Providence Bruins.

With three assists last night against the Thunderbirds, Barré-Boulet extended his point-streak to a season-high six games, including four straight multi-point outings. He has 10 multi-point performances in the last 19 games since March 2, posting 30 points (13+17) in that span, to lead the entire AHL.

Individual game tickets for the Penguins' remaining home games as well as season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.