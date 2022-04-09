Game Preview: April 9 at Syracuse
April 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins pay their lone visit to Syracuse this season when they face off with the Crunch at 7pm on Saturday night.
Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins (31-27-4-4, 62 pts, .530%, 4th in Atlantic Division) at Syracuse Crunch (33-24-7-2, 75 pts, .568%, 3rd in North Division)
SEASON SERIES
DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT
Fri., Feb. 27 - SYR 3 WBS 4 Win (OT)
Fri., March 18 - SYR 1 WBS 0 Loss
Sat., April 9 - WBS - SYR - -
Fri., April 29 - WBS - SYR - -
TEAM LEADERS
CATEGORY | PENGUINS | CRUNCH
GOALS | Alex Nylander - 20 | Gabriel Dumont - 25
ASSISTS | Juuso Riikola - 27 | Alex Barre-Boulet - 39
POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 37 | Alex Barre-Boulet - 55
PIM | Jordy Bellerive - 96 | Gabriel Dumont - 88
WINS | Louis Domingue - 10 | Max Lagace - 16
GAA | Louis Domingue - 2.45 | Max Lagace - 2.70
NEWS AND NOTES
Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins
Sam Poulin has points in seven of his past nine games, and goals in four of his past five.
Felix Robert carries a four-game point streak (2+2=4) into Saturday night's game.
Drew O'Connor has a four-game points streak (2+4=6) and points in six of his past seven games.
Michael Chaput had his four-game goal streak snapped in Wednesday night's win over the Phantoms.
Jonathan Gruden has points in five of his past six games.
Louis Domingue has posted a season-high three straight wins entering Saturday night's action.
Syracuse Crunch
The Crunch returned to Syracuse on Friday night to face the Springfield Thunderbirds after a four-game road swing, during which they went 2-1-1-0.
Alex Barré-Boulet picked up nine points (4+5) during the Crunch's recent road swing, logging three point games on back-to-back nights against the Hartford Wolf Pack and Providence Bruins.
With three assists last night against the Thunderbirds, Barré-Boulet extended his point-streak to a season-high six games, including four straight multi-point outings. He has 10 multi-point performances in the last 19 games since March 2, posting 30 points (13+17) in that span, to lead the entire AHL.
