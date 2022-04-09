Toronto Marlies Host Griffins for Two Straight at Coca-Cola Coliseum

April 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies host the Grand Rapids Griffins for two straight at Coca-Cola Coliseum this weekend. The two teams last met on February 2nd in Michigan, where Toronto won 4-3. The Marlies have won both games against the Griffins this season.

The Marlies are coming off of a 4-3 overtime victory over Syracuse on Wednesday. The Marlies have won three of their last five games. Grand Rapids defeated Cleveland in a shootout on Wednesday, but have lost four of their last five.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Joseph Duszak and Alex Steeves. Duszak is second among AHL defencemen in points this season with 47, and second on the team. Steeves is three goals away from breaking the Marlies rookie goal scoring record. He has 21 goals so far this season. On the Grand Rapids side, Jonatan Berggren leads the team with 46 points.

Puck drops at 4:00pm ET on Leafs Nation Network, and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.