Admirals Not Scared by Monsters
April 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals received goals from four different players as they took a 4-1 victory over the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday night at Panther Arena. The win lowered the Admirals magic number to seven to earn a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Cody Glass continued his torrid offensive pace with a pair of assists to give him four multi-point games in his past six games and 16 points (4g-12a) in his past 12 contests. Jimmy Huntington (1g-1a), Cole Schneider (1g-1a), and Egor Afanasyev (2a) also posted multi-point efforts as the Ads closed our a four-game homestand with six of eight points.
Devin Cooley stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced to pick up his eighth win of the season in net.
For the second straight night the Admirals offense got off to a quick start, scoring a pair of goals 5:38 into the game. The first came from Cole Smith just 2:27 into the game when he corralled the puck off the end boards of a Huntington shot and slipped it five-hole through the legs of Cleveland goalie Cam Johnson.
Just over three minutes later Schneider picked up his 26th goal of the season goal of the season after he cleaned up the remnants of a strong take to the net by Egor Afanasyev to make it 2-0.
The Monsters would cut the Ads lead in half, however, as Cole Cassels tallied on the power-play at the 11:38 mark of the opening frame.
Cleveland looked to have some good momentum mid-way through the second the Ads Matt Tennyson and Joseph LaBate were called for penalties at the same time giving the Monsters two full minutes of 5-on-3, which was followed both another two minutes for a tripping call on Cole Schneider.
However, the Admirals penalty kill unit was up the challenge and allowed only two shots in that four minute timeframe.
Shortly thereafter Glass fed a crashing Huntington and he buried a shot over the shoulder of Johnson to push the Milwaukee lead to 3-1 and Mitch McLain redirected a Cole Schneider shot with 1:32 to play in the sandwich frame for his second in as many nights and 17th of the season.
The win also marked the 10th win at home in their past 13 games.
The Admirals are off now until next Wednesday when they will make the trip to Des Moines to take on the Wild at 7 pm. Milwaukee's next home game will be next Saturday night, April 16th when the team hosts Iowa at 6 pm.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2022
- Silver Knights Top Barracuda 6-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Amerks Close out Road Trip in Dominatiing Fashion - Rochester Americans
- Barracuda Eliminated from Playoffs After 6-3 Loss to Silver Knights - San Jose Barracuda
- Despite OT Loss, Moose Game Playoff Spot - Manitoba Moose
- Wild Display Resilience, Defeat Stars 4-3 in Shootout - Iowa Wild
- Stars Topped by Wild in Shootout - Texas Stars
- Moose Clinch Spot in 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Chase Down Moose in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Blanked by Lagacé, Lose 1-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Top Bridgeport Islanders, 6-2 - Providence Bruins
- Roadrunners Score Two Power-Play Goals In Series Opener With Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Cardinals Fly over Roadrunners as Tensions Flare - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Not Scared by Monsters - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Blank Penguins, 1-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Season Series against Admirals Ends with 4-1 Loss - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Topple T-Birds on Home Ice, 5-2 - Hershey Bears
- Bears Get Best of T-Birds in Hershey - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Riley Barber's Hat Trick Lifts Griffins Past Toronto - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Downed by Rocket, Lose 5-3 - Utica Comets
- Reign Sign Defender Joe Gatenby to ATO - Ontario Reign
- McManus Scores First AHL Goal, Canucks Extend Win Streak to Three - Abbotsford Canucks
- Series Preview vs. San Jose: April 9 & 10 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, April 9 at Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Hodgson Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Linden Marshall to Amateur Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Toronto Marlies Host Griffins for Two Straight at Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Thunderbirds at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Rockford Sees Familiar Face in Roadrunners - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #60: Tucson at Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: April 9 at Syracuse - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Moose Swamped at Milwaukee - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Downed at Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Grab Point in Shootout Loss to Powerful Heat - Ontario Reign
- Heat Take Front End of Weekend Set against Ontario, 3-2 - Stockton Heat
- Belleville Sens Score Four Early to Get Past Comets - Belleville Senators
- Eagles Win Sixth Straight with 4-1 Victory over Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Admirals Roll over Moose - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Admirals Not Scared by Monsters
- Admirals Roll over Moose
- Admirals Sign Two to ATOs
- Big Weekend on Tap for Admirals
- Admirals Take Down Griffins