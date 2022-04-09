Eagles Win Sixth Straight with 4-1 Victory over Bakersfield

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Martin Kaut notched a pair of goals, including the game-winner, while goaltender Hunter Miska stopped 34 of the 35 shots he faced, as the Eagles defeated the Bakersfield Condors, 4-1 on Friday. The victory stretched Colorado's win streak to six games, as forwards Kiefer Sherwood and Ryan Wagner also found the back of the net in the victory. Miska's earned his fifth straight win in goal, improving to 8-3-0 on the season.

Colorado would net the game's first goal when Wagner drove the net and tucked home a rebound from the top of the crease to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 3:18 into the contest. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Condors 12-9 in the opening 20 minutes and carried a 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

The Eagles would strike again when Kaut snared a turnover at his own blue line and darted down the ice before lifting a shot past Bakersfield goalie Stuart Skinner, giving Colorado a 2-0 lead at the 2:28 mark of the second period.

After each team failed to capitalize on a power play opportunity, the Eagles would take advantage of some 4-on-4 play when Sherwood lunged to the side of the crease and fed a loose puck into the back of the net. The goal was Sherwood's team-leading 31st tally of the season and extended his point streak to eight games. It would also give Colorado a 3-0 lead with only 48 seconds left in the middle frame.

Still on top, 3-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would keep the goals coming when Kaut raced into the zone and ripped a wrist shot from the slot that would beat Skinner and give Colorado a 4-0 advantage at the 8:42 mark of the final frame.

The Condors would finally get on the board when defenseman Yanni Kaldis grabbed the puck off a faceoff and fired a shot through traffic that would light the lamp and trim the Eagles lead to 4-1 with 10:51 left to play in the contest.

Colorado was outshot in the game 35-32, as the Eagles finished 0-for-5 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

