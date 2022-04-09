Moose Clinch Spot in 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

WINNIPEG - By virtue of earning a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Chicago Wolves, the Manitoba Moose have clinched their spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

2022 Calder Cup Playoff ticket packages go on sale tomorrow, Sunday, April 10 at 10 a.m. CT. Playoff ticket package pricing starts at just $16.50 per ticket.

The Moose achieved the milestone with seven games remaining in their regular season and are the second team in the Central Division to book their post-season berth. The 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs mark the 16th time the Moose franchise has reached the post-season including the organization's time in the IHL and as the St. John's IceCaps. The club reached the Calder Cup Final in 2009 (Manitoba) and 2014 (St. John's).

The 2022 post-season marks the first time teams compete for the Calder Cup since 2019 when the Charlotte Checkers captured the AHL's top prize.

The Moose return home to continue their regular season schedule against the Rockford IceHogs on Friday and Saturday. Both games are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday's outing is the Baseball Game featuring a ballpark themed game presentation and plenty of fun surprises. Saturday is Fan Appreciation Day with hundreds of giveaways throughout the game. Tickets for all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

