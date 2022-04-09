Monsters Season Series against Admirals Ends with 4-1 Loss
April 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
MILWAUKEE, WI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 4-1 on Saturday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-29-8-5 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Milwaukee took an early lead with goals from Cole Smith at 2:27 and Cole Schneider at 5:38 of the opening frame, but Cole Cassels notched a power-play tally at 11:38 off feeds from Tyler Sikura and Cole Fonstad cutting the score to 2-1 after 20 minutes. The Admirals added two more markers in the second period from Jimmy Huntington at 15:34 and Mitch McLain at 18:28 leaving the Monsters trailing 4-1 heading into the final intermission. Despite several scoring chances for Cleveland in the third period, the Monsters fell by a final score of 4-1.
Cleveland's Cam Johnson had 20 saves in defeat while Milwaukee's Devin Cooley made 24 saves for the win.
The Monsters finish out the road trip against the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, April 10, for a 4:00 p.m. puck drop at Allstate Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 0 - - 1
MIL 2 2 0 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 25 1/5 4/4 13 min / 5 inf
MIL 24 0/4 4/5 15 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Johnson L 20 4 4-5-3
MIL Cooley W 24 1 8-9-2
Cleveland Record: 24-29-8-5, 7th North Division
Milwaukee Record: 36-26-4-4, 3rd Central Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2022
- Silver Knights Top Barracuda 6-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Amerks Close out Road Trip in Dominatiing Fashion - Rochester Americans
- Barracuda Eliminated from Playoffs After 6-3 Loss to Silver Knights - San Jose Barracuda
- Despite OT Loss, Moose Game Playoff Spot - Manitoba Moose
- Wild Display Resilience, Defeat Stars 4-3 in Shootout - Iowa Wild
- Stars Topped by Wild in Shootout - Texas Stars
- Moose Clinch Spot in 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Chase Down Moose in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Blanked by Lagacé, Lose 1-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Top Bridgeport Islanders, 6-2 - Providence Bruins
- Roadrunners Score Two Power-Play Goals In Series Opener With Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Cardinals Fly over Roadrunners as Tensions Flare - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Not Scared by Monsters - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Blank Penguins, 1-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Season Series against Admirals Ends with 4-1 Loss - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Topple T-Birds on Home Ice, 5-2 - Hershey Bears
- Bears Get Best of T-Birds in Hershey - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Riley Barber's Hat Trick Lifts Griffins Past Toronto - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Downed by Rocket, Lose 5-3 - Utica Comets
- Reign Sign Defender Joe Gatenby to ATO - Ontario Reign
- McManus Scores First AHL Goal, Canucks Extend Win Streak to Three - Abbotsford Canucks
- Series Preview vs. San Jose: April 9 & 10 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, April 9 at Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Hodgson Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Linden Marshall to Amateur Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Toronto Marlies Host Griffins for Two Straight at Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Thunderbirds at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Rockford Sees Familiar Face in Roadrunners - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #60: Tucson at Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: April 9 at Syracuse - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Moose Swamped at Milwaukee - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Downed at Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Grab Point in Shootout Loss to Powerful Heat - Ontario Reign
- Heat Take Front End of Weekend Set against Ontario, 3-2 - Stockton Heat
- Belleville Sens Score Four Early to Get Past Comets - Belleville Senators
- Eagles Win Sixth Straight with 4-1 Victory over Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Admirals Roll over Moose - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Season Series against Admirals Ends with 4-1 Loss
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Linden Marshall to Amateur Tryout Contract
- Monsters Effort Forces 12 Rounds in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Griffins
- Monsters Recall Forward Zach Jordan from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Evan Moyse to Pro Tryout Contract