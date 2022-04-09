Monsters Season Series against Admirals Ends with 4-1 Loss

MILWAUKEE, WI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 4-1 on Saturday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-29-8-5 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Milwaukee took an early lead with goals from Cole Smith at 2:27 and Cole Schneider at 5:38 of the opening frame, but Cole Cassels notched a power-play tally at 11:38 off feeds from Tyler Sikura and Cole Fonstad cutting the score to 2-1 after 20 minutes. The Admirals added two more markers in the second period from Jimmy Huntington at 15:34 and Mitch McLain at 18:28 leaving the Monsters trailing 4-1 heading into the final intermission. Despite several scoring chances for Cleveland in the third period, the Monsters fell by a final score of 4-1.

Cleveland's Cam Johnson had 20 saves in defeat while Milwaukee's Devin Cooley made 24 saves for the win.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 0 - - 1

MIL 2 2 0 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 25 1/5 4/4 13 min / 5 inf

MIL 24 0/4 4/5 15 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Johnson L 20 4 4-5-3

MIL Cooley W 24 1 8-9-2

Cleveland Record: 24-29-8-5, 7th North Division

Milwaukee Record: 36-26-4-4, 3rd Central Division

