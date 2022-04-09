Belleville Sens Score Four Early to Get Past Comets

Belleville Senators left wing Matthew Wedman (left) vs. the Utica Comets

BELLEVILLE, ON - Paced by a fast start on Friday night at CAA Arena, the Belleville Senators scored four answered times in the first 8:18 of the game earning their second straight win over the Eastern Conference-leading Utica Comets.

Belleville quickly opened the scoring 2:18 into the contest when Andrew Agozzino tipped home his 17th of the season. Just 21 seconds later, rookie defenceman Maxence Guenette found the back of the net to make it 2-0. The Senators' strong offensive play continued as Jake Lucchini's team-leading 20th of the season chased netminder Mareks Mittens from the Utica crease. Jonathan Aspirot would also get in on the action, notching a power play marker to give Belleville a commanding 4-0 after one period of play.

After an energetic twenty minutes, Utica settled into the game and got on the board at 12:42 of the second frame through Tyler Irvine, who capitalized on a defensive turnover before the teams settled into a scoreless third.

Sens On Special Teams

Power Play: 1/1 | Penalty Kill: 3/3

Fast Facts

Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves in the win.

Egor Sokolov extended his point streak to six straight to set a career-high.

Scott Sabourin recorded his 50th career assist.

Maxence Guenette and Jake Lucchini both had multi-point performances.

Sound Bytes

Head Coach Troy Mann:

"The thing I like about our team both Wednesday and tonight, we had great starts even in Utica on Wednesday night the first ten minutes, except for their power play goal we dominated that game. We got the start we wanted tonight, and we had some guys going earlier and were able to build that 4-0 lead."

Playoff Push

With tonight's win, the Belleville Sens moved from fifth to fourth place in the American Hockey League's North Division.

On the Schedule

The Belleville Senators are back in action tomorrow night when they host the Rochester Americans. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET with Jack Miller and David Foot.

