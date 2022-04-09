Gulls Downed at Abbotsford

April 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell to the Abbotsford Canucks 6-3 tonight at Abbotsford Centre. Despite the setback, the Gulls have earned points in 10 of their last 12 games (8-2-1-1) and 13 of their last 18 contests overall (11-5-1-1).

Alex Limoges scored his 21st goal and 11th power-play goal of the season to establish a new Gulls rookie record for most goals in a season (previous: 20, Sam Steel; 2018-19). His 11th goal on the man advantage ties the Gulls record for most power-play goals in a season (last: Sam Carrick, 2018-19). Limoges has collected points in nine of his last 10 games (9-5=14) and has 10-8=18 points over his last 14 contests.

Danny O'Regan recorded his sixth multi-point game of the season (1-2=3), scoring his 13th goal and eighth power-play goal of the season at 1:19 of the second period for goals in back-to-back games. He earned his 29th, 30th and 31st points of the season to eclipse the 30-point plateau for the fifth time of his career.

Nathan Larose scored his first career AHL goal at 7:17 of the second period. Trevor Carrick earned the primary assist on the play for his fourth helper in his last two games (0-4=4) and has 0-6=6 points over his past four games.

Hunter Drew registered his sixth multi-assist game of the season (0-2=2). Lucas Elvenes earned an assist for points in each of his last two outings (1-2=3) and has collected 3-9=12 points over his last 12 games.

Olle Eriksson Ek made 18 saves in 39:13 of relief in the setback.

The Gulls conclude their weekend back-to-back with the Abbotsford Canucks tomorrow, Apr. 9 at Abbotsford Centre (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On his impression of the game:

It was an up and down game. It's a tough building to come (into). I still like that we stuck together somehow. It was not a great game overall, but they're going to happen. I'm kind of more interested how is it going to be tomorrow. This is where we're going after, tomorrow, because today was up and down.

On what the team needs to do to respond tomorrow:

Well, we need to gather momentum and when we did, we had scoring chances and we had looks. I feel we had breakdowns that every time we seem to get back a little bit in the game or something, that kind of put us back. As a coach, it's a tough game to evaluate because I feel a lot of guys didn't have their A-game. Like I said, I'm more interested to see how we're going to go tomorrow.

On special teams play:

It started with the P.K. (penalty kill) and then 5-on-3 after thirty seconds. We got down 1-0. I thought we established alright after. You're on the road so you kind of put the odds on your side in making every decision that you can being the right one. I felt tonight we had a lot of decisions that were not optimal.

On the way the team stood up for each other:

Yeah, I think we have to be realistic how much we've grown as a team and as individuals. So, that's why it's a difference between you going like, 'well it was a bad game' and then, 'we didn't really push back'. I felt, the guys, we had some push back. It was just not a good game overall so you're kind of always chasing, chasing, chasing, chasing but like you said, we stand tall and I'm going to repeat myself, but let's see how we do tomorrow.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.