Providence Bruins Top Bridgeport Islanders, 6-2

April 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Jesper Froden's two first period goals proved to be the difference as the Providence Bruins skated to a 6-2 win over the Brideport Islanders on Saturday night. Captain Josiah Didier tallied his first goal of the season and chipped in an assist, while Eduards Tralmaks (1 goal, 1 assist) matched his multi point effort. Steven Fogarty, Justin Brazeau and Aaron Ness each had two assist games of their own. Goaltender Kyle Keyser made 26 saves in the win.

STATS

- Captain Josiah Didier tallied his first marker of the season and first multi point game of the season with his first period goal and helper.

- Six Providence Bruins had multi point games including Joasiah Didier (1 goal, 1 assist), Eduards Tralmaks (1 goal, 1 assist), Jesper Froden (2 goals), Justin Brazeau (2 assists), Aaron Ness (2 assists) and Steven Fogarty (2 assists).

- The Providence Bruins penalty kill stayed hot, killing off two of three Bridgeport penalties.

NEXT GAME

- The Providence Bruins will remain home to the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI on Monday, April 11th to take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Puck drop is slated for 7:05pm.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

CHARLOTTE 66 82 (.621)

SPRINGFIELD 66 81 (.614)

PROVIDENCE 62 74 (.597)

HERSHEY 68 73 (.537)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 67 70 (.522)

HARTFORD 65 66 (.508)

BRIDGEPORT 67 67 (.500)

LEHIGH VALLEY 65 63 (.485)

1st 2nd 3rd Final

BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2

PROVIDENCE 3 2 1 6

