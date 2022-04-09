Providence Bruins Top Bridgeport Islanders, 6-2
April 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Jesper Froden's two first period goals proved to be the difference as the Providence Bruins skated to a 6-2 win over the Brideport Islanders on Saturday night. Captain Josiah Didier tallied his first goal of the season and chipped in an assist, while Eduards Tralmaks (1 goal, 1 assist) matched his multi point effort. Steven Fogarty, Justin Brazeau and Aaron Ness each had two assist games of their own. Goaltender Kyle Keyser made 26 saves in the win.
STATS
- Captain Josiah Didier tallied his first marker of the season and first multi point game of the season with his first period goal and helper.
- Six Providence Bruins had multi point games including Joasiah Didier (1 goal, 1 assist), Eduards Tralmaks (1 goal, 1 assist), Jesper Froden (2 goals), Justin Brazeau (2 assists), Aaron Ness (2 assists) and Steven Fogarty (2 assists).
- The Providence Bruins penalty kill stayed hot, killing off two of three Bridgeport penalties.
NEXT GAME
- The Providence Bruins will remain home to the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI on Monday, April 11th to take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Puck drop is slated for 7:05pm.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)
CHARLOTTE 66 82 (.621)
SPRINGFIELD 66 81 (.614)
PROVIDENCE 62 74 (.597)
HERSHEY 68 73 (.537)
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 67 70 (.522)
HARTFORD 65 66 (.508)
BRIDGEPORT 67 67 (.500)
LEHIGH VALLEY 65 63 (.485)
1st 2nd 3rd Final
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2
PROVIDENCE 3 2 1 6
