Game Preview: Thunderbirds at Bears, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on home ice this evening versus the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. The two teams will conclude the season series tomorrow night in Hershey at 5 p.m.

Springfield Thunderbirds (37-21-5-2, 1st Atlantic) at Hershey Bears (31-27-5-4, 5th Atlantic)

April 9, 2022 | 7 P.M. | Game #68 | GIANT Center

Referees: Peter Schlittenhardt (#12), Rob Hennessey (#87)

Linespersons: Tom George (#61), Kirsten Welsh (#10)

Tonight's Promotion:

Fairview Golf Course Logo Chip Night (First 4,000 fans)

Ole Smoky Takeover

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Famer Dave Fenyves, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Caps Radio 24/7 (Joined in progress), In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7 (Joined in progress)

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears dropped a 4-1 contest to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last night in Allentown. Hershey is now 0-5-0-0 at the PPL Center this season, and Hershey finished up a six-game road trip with a record of just 1-4-1-0. After a scoreless first period, Lehigh Valley's Isaac Ratcliffe notched the game's icebreaker, scoring his 9th goal of the season at 5:39. Hershey's Mike Vecchione responded with a power play tally at 11:05, scoring his 14th marker of the campaign. The Phantoms scored twice in the final two minutes of the period, getting goals from Wade Allison at 18:35 and Tanner Laczynski at 19:25 to hold a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes. Phantoms captain Cal O'Reilly scored the lone goal of the third period to give the Phantoms the 4-1 win. The Thunderbirds lost last night at Syracuse, 5-3. The T-Birds surrendered four goals in the third period in the defeat.

SKATING VERSUS SPRINGFIELD:

Tonight is just Springfield's second visit to GIANT Center this season, and the T-Birds first visit since Nov. 7. Hershey won the lone matchup so far this year at GIANT Center, scoring a 5-3 win, thanks to a Joe Snively hat trick. Overall, the Bears are 2-0-2-0 versus the Atlantic Division's top club this season. The Bears other win versus Springfield came on Dec. 17 in a 2-0 victory at the MassMutual Center. Hershey netminder Pheonix Copley posted a 28-save shutout that night. Defenseman Cody Franson has three goals versus the Thunderbirds, while Springfield's Sam Anas and Matthew Peca each have four points versus the Bears in head-to-head matchups.

BE LIKE MIKE:

Hershey forward Mike Vecchione tallied last night, and his second period marker gave him 40 points on the season. Vecchione has scored 14 goals and 26 assists this season in 50 games, leading the Bears in points, assists, power play points (19), and sits tied for first in power play goals (6). With 40 points, Vecchione tied his career-best season, as he previously posted 17 goals and 23 assists with Lehigh Valley over 65 games during his rookie campaign in 2017-18.

HOME SWEET HOME:

The Bears return to GIANT Center tonight for the first time since Mar. 23, and five of Hershey's nine remaining games are on home ice. The Chocolate and White have won three straight games on home ice, and overall, Hershey holds a strong 19-9-2-3 record at GIANT Center this season, outscoring opponents 103-81. The Bears lead the league in attendance this season, averaging 7,977 fans per game.

ICE CHIPS:

With Hershey's loss last night, the Bears fell to 5th in the Atlantic Division standings. Hershey enters tonight with nine games to play and a magic number to clinch a playoff berth of 14. The top six teams in the Atlantic Division make the playoffs...Hershey's roster features former Thunderbirds Jake Massie, Mike Sgarbossa, and Eddie Wittchow...Springfield's roster features veteran power forward James Neal, who tallied a hat-trick against the Bears on Mar. 4. Neal spent 14 seasons in the NHL from 2008-2022 and compiled 869 NHL games between Dallas, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Vegas, Calgary, Edmonton, and St. Louis. Tonight is Neal's first-ever career game in Hershey.

