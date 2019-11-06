Reign Blanked by Colorado
November 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign dropped their third straight contest, as they fell 4-0 to the Colorado Eagles in the first of two games between the two teams this week. Goaltender Cal Petersen finished with 39 saves in defeat.
Date: November 5, 2019
Venue: Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL115BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL115Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL115PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (6-3-2-0)
COL Record: (5-5-0-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 0 0 -- 0
COL 1 1 2 -- 4
Shots PP
ONT 30 0/3
COL 43 2/6
Three Stars -
1. Adam Werner (COL)
2. Sheldon Dries (COL)
3. Logan O'Connor (COL)
W: Adam Werner (5-3-0)
L: Cal Petersen (6-3-2)
Next Game: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 vs. Colorado - 6:05 PM PST @ Budweiser Events Center
