Reign Blanked by Colorado

November 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign dropped their third straight contest, as they fell 4-0 to the Colorado Eagles in the first of two games between the two teams this week. Goaltender Cal Petersen finished with 39 saves in defeat.

Date: November 5, 2019

Venue: Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL115BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL115Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL115PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (6-3-2-0)

COL Record: (5-5-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 0 0 -- 0

COL 1 1 2 -- 4

Shots PP

ONT 30 0/3

COL 43 2/6

Three Stars -

1. Adam Werner (COL)

2. Sheldon Dries (COL)

3. Logan O'Connor (COL)

W: Adam Werner (5-3-0)

L: Cal Petersen (6-3-2)

Next Game: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 vs. Colorado - 6:05 PM PST @ Budweiser Events Center

