'Canes Recall Luostarinen from Charlotte

November 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Eetu Luostarinen (EH-too loo-oh-STAR-ih-nehn) from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Luostarinen, 21, has registered seven points (5g, 2a) in 10 AHL games with the Checkers this season and is looking to make his NHL debut. The 6'3", 186-pound forward currently leads all Charlotte skaters and ranks tied for third among AHL rookies in goals. Luostarinen played the last three seasons for KalPa (Finland), recording 63 points (24g, 39a) in 141 career Liiga games. He represented Finland at the 2019 IIHF World Championship, appearing in four games and winning gold. The Siilinjarvi, Finland, native was drafted by the Hurricanes in the second round, 42nd overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Hurricanes host the New York Rangers at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at PNC Arena.

