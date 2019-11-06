German Rubtsov Loaned to Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have loaned forward German Rubtsov to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In addition, forward Mikhail Vorobyev has been recalled by the Flyers.

Rubtsov, 21, led Lehigh Valley with six points (one goal, five assists) at the time of his first NHL recall after seven games for the Phantoms. He appeared in 14 games for the Phantoms last season, and totaled 10 points on six goals and four assists before missing the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. Rubtsov was recalled by the Flyers on October 31, 2019 and made his NHL debut on November 1 against the New Jersey Devils. He played in three games for Philadelphia.

A native of Chekhov, Russia, Rubtsov was drafted in the first round (#22 overall) by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2016 NHL draft. He spent three seasons in the QMJHL, and won the 2017-18 Memorial Cup with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. He has also represented Russia twice at the World Juniors (2017 and 2018)

Vorobyev, 22, earns his second call-up of the season after he was recalled by the Flyers on October 20, 2019 and appeared in five games for Philadelphia, tallying one assist. In eight games for Lehigh Valley this season he has totaled four points on two goals and two assists. He played in 42 games for the Phantoms last season, posting 26 points on seven goals and 19 assists.

A fourth round pick (#104) by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015 NHL draft, Vorobyev played 15 games for the Flyers last season after making his NHL debut on October 4, 2018 against the Vegas Golden Knights. He scored his first NHL goal in his second game on October 6 against the Colorado Avalanche.

