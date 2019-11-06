T-Birds' Ferocious Efforts Unable to Extend Win Streak
November 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (8-5-0-0) ran out of come-from-behind magic and succumbed to a 1-0 decision against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (3-7-2-1) on Wednesday morning inside the Webster Bank Arena.
The two teams' energy closely mirrored that of the school students in attendance, as a physical first period settled nothing on the scoreboard. Tommy Cross and Mike Cornell had arguably the loudest presence in the opening frame thanks to their matching fighting majors just 4:21 into the action.
Springfield had the lone power play opportunity in a prodding first stanza, but could not make good on a Kieffer Bellows tripping penalty. Chris Driedger (six saves) and Chris Gibson (seven saves) each made all the stops asked of them to get the game into the second period tied.
Bridgeport would crack the scoreless deadlock at the 5:16 mark of the period when Nic Pierog fired a wrist shot through heavy traffic and past Driedger to make it 1-0 Sound Tigers for his first goal as a Bridgeport player.
The Springfield power play continued to have chances on two second period advantages, but could not break through Gibson, who turned away all 15 Thunderbirds shots through the game's opening 40 minutes.
Gibson and the Sound Tigers held on through a raucous third period filled with T-Birds chances, including a couple of post-ringers from Aleksi Saarela and a breakaway bid from Anthony Greco with the T-Birds shorthanded. The T-Birds' six-game win streak came to a close, and Driedger had to be saddled with an unfortunate defeat despite being one stop away from perfection, going 21-for-22 on save attempts.
The Thunderbirds get to try to start a brand new win streak when they visit the defending Calder Cup champion Charlotte Checkers on Friday and Saturday at the Bojangles Coliseum. Friday's puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., while the puck will drop at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday night.
