Jr. Rampage to Host "Try Hockey for Free Day" at Northwoods Ice Center
November 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The Jr. Rampage hockey program will invite children ages 4-9 to "Try Hockey for Free Day" on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. at the Rampage practice rink at Northwoods Ice and Golf Center, located at 17530 Henderson Pass. The initiative aims to give all young hockey fans the chance to hit the ice at no cost through USA Hockey's program "Try Hockey for Free Day". For more information, and to register, visit tryhockeyforfree.com/10316.
The free event will teach young athletes in the Alamo City hockey fundamentals from Jr. Rampage coaches and will include a visit from Rampage T-Bone, amongst other members of the Rampage family. A limited supply of equipment will be available for players to use, but those who have their own equipment are encouraged to bring it. All players are required to wear a helmet.
The San Antonio Youth Hockey Association (SAYHA) is a nonprofit organization founded to support and promote youth hockey. The diverse group of young student-athletes ages 9-18 range from a younger house league program to the more experienced Rampage divisions. Jr. Rampage aims to train civic-minded young athletes and leaders into experienced players all while teaching them leadership and sportsmanship skills, regardless of race, creed or gender.
All Rampage games can be watched on AHLTV at SARampage.com or heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are now available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554, online at SARampage.com or by downloading the official Rampage app for free at the Apple App Store and Google Play. The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2019
- Griffins Allow Three Shorthanded Goals in Matinee Loss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Jr. Rampage to Host "Try Hockey for Free Day" at Northwoods Ice Center - San Antonio Rampage
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Adam Clendening and Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, Assign Net-Minder Elvis Merzlikins to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Mount Comeback in 5-3 Victory over Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Roadrunners Return Home for College Night, Military Appreciation - Tucson Roadrunners
- Szwarz Named Third Captain in Belleville Senators History - Belleville Senators
- Gibson records 10th career shutout, Pierog scores first AHL goal in 1-0 win - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Mahura Joins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Capitals Re-Assign Forward Liam O'Brien to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds' Ferocious Efforts Unable to Extend Win Streak - Springfield Thunderbirds
- German Rubtsov Loaned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Visit Rockford for Early Start against IceHogs - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Holding Food Drive During Next Five Home Games to Benefit Foodlink - Rochester Americans
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Markus Hannikainen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Panthers Recall F Dominic Toninato, Loan D Riley Stillman to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sound Tigers Host Thunderbirds this Morning - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Reign Blanked by Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Werner Earns 30-Save Shutout in Eagles 4-0 Victory over Ontario - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.