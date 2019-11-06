Jr. Rampage to Host "Try Hockey for Free Day" at Northwoods Ice Center

SAN ANTONIO - The Jr. Rampage hockey program will invite children ages 4-9 to "Try Hockey for Free Day" on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. at the Rampage practice rink at Northwoods Ice and Golf Center, located at 17530 Henderson Pass. The initiative aims to give all young hockey fans the chance to hit the ice at no cost through USA Hockey's program "Try Hockey for Free Day". For more information, and to register, visit tryhockeyforfree.com/10316.

The free event will teach young athletes in the Alamo City hockey fundamentals from Jr. Rampage coaches and will include a visit from Rampage T-Bone, amongst other members of the Rampage family. A limited supply of equipment will be available for players to use, but those who have their own equipment are encouraged to bring it. All players are required to wear a helmet.

The San Antonio Youth Hockey Association (SAYHA) is a nonprofit organization founded to support and promote youth hockey. The diverse group of young student-athletes ages 9-18 range from a younger house league program to the more experienced Rampage divisions. Jr. Rampage aims to train civic-minded young athletes and leaders into experienced players all while teaching them leadership and sportsmanship skills, regardless of race, creed or gender.

