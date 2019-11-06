Matinee Goes Milwaukee's Way, 6-4

The Manitoba Moose (3-8-0-0) fell to the Milwaukee Admirals (6-3-1-2) 6-4 on Wednesday morning at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The Moose continued to show improvement on the man advantage as Kristian Vesalainen scored his first of the season on the power play with just over six minutes gone in the first period. Midway through the first, the Admirals answered back with a goal from Tommy Novak assisted by Mathieu Olivier. With less than two minutes remaining in the first frame, Cole Maier gave the Moose the 2-1 lead assisted by Brent Pedersen and Joona Luoto. The Moose lead did not last long as Cole Schneider responded with a goal 29 seconds remaining in the first frame tying the game 2-2.

Early in the second period, the Moose were down five-on-three, but that did not stop C.J. Suess as he collected an unassisted shorthanded goal giving the Moose the 3-2 advantage. The clubs continued to exchange goals as Yakov Trenin tied the game 3-3. The Admirals gained their first lead of the game with a goal from Daniel Carr making the score 4-3 midway through the second frame. With less than a minute remaining in the second, Carr added his second of the game while Novak was credited the primary assist and notched his fourth point of the afternoon. Milwaukee wound up leading 5-3 as time expired in the second.

The Moose began the third period with a goaltender change as Griffen Outhouse made his AHL debut. Early in the third period, the Admirals added to their lead with a goal from Colin Blackwell making the score 6-3. Sami Niku added another goal for Manitoba which brought the Moose within two however Milwaukee held on to the game with a final score of 6-4.

Quick Hits

Cole Maier (1G) and Brent Pedersen (1A) each posted their first point of the season

Griffen Outhouse made his AHL debut

Jansen Harkins added to his assist and point streak bringing his total to nine points (1G, 8A) in three games

Niku is currently on a three-game goal and point streak (3G, 1A)

Griffith is currently on a three-game point streak (5G, 2A)

What's Next?

The Moose continue their road trip and head to Rockford to take on the IceHogs on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. The matchup will be broadcast on moosehockey.com/listenlive.

