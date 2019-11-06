Roadrunners Return Home for College Night, Military Appreciation

November 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, return to Tucson Arena this weekend for a pair of games against the Stockton Heat on Friday and Saturday.

Friday evening is College Night and fans are encouraged to wear their school colors with pride. A special ticket package for students, which features one (1) ticket, two (2) drink vouchers for soda or beer and one giveaway item is on sale now for just $25.

An additional ticket combo containing one (1) ticket to the University of Arizona Men's hockey game against Oklahoma at 1 p.m. and one (1) ticket to the Roadrunners game at 7 p.m. against Stockton is available for purchase now at just $30.

Saturday is Military Appreciation Night, one of the biggest evenings of the season for the Roadrunners. The team will be wearing specialty jerseys modeled after the A-10 Warthog Fighter Jets that fly out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base here in Tucson. Post-game, the sweaters will be auctioned off.

Roadrunners Fans also have the option of purchasing Military Donation Packages to help us bring active and retired Military members and their families to our Military Appreciation Night of November 9. For more information on options, call the team at 866-774-6253.

For more information on both games, fans are encouraged to visit the team's official website, TucsonRoadrunners.com, or visit the club's office at 175 W. Broadway Blvd.

On The Ice

The Roadrunners became the first team in the AHL's Western Conference to eight wins following their 5-3 victory over the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday.

Goaltender Adin Hill won his fourth consecutive start in the effort and forward Lane Pederson remains second among all goal scorers with nine tallies.

