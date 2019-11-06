Roadrunners Return Home for College Night, Military Appreciation
November 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, return to Tucson Arena this weekend for a pair of games against the Stockton Heat on Friday and Saturday.
Friday evening is College Night and fans are encouraged to wear their school colors with pride. A special ticket package for students, which features one (1) ticket, two (2) drink vouchers for soda or beer and one giveaway item is on sale now for just $25.
An additional ticket combo containing one (1) ticket to the University of Arizona Men's hockey game against Oklahoma at 1 p.m. and one (1) ticket to the Roadrunners game at 7 p.m. against Stockton is available for purchase now at just $30.
Saturday is Military Appreciation Night, one of the biggest evenings of the season for the Roadrunners. The team will be wearing specialty jerseys modeled after the A-10 Warthog Fighter Jets that fly out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base here in Tucson. Post-game, the sweaters will be auctioned off.
Roadrunners Fans also have the option of purchasing Military Donation Packages to help us bring active and retired Military members and their families to our Military Appreciation Night of November 9. For more information on options, call the team at 866-774-6253.
For more information on both games, fans are encouraged to visit the team's official website, TucsonRoadrunners.com, or visit the club's office at 175 W. Broadway Blvd.
On The Ice
The Roadrunners became the first team in the AHL's Western Conference to eight wins following their 5-3 victory over the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday.
Goaltender Adin Hill won his fourth consecutive start in the effort and forward Lane Pederson remains second among all goal scorers with nine tallies.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2019
- Griffins Allow Three Shorthanded Goals in Matinee Loss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Jr. Rampage to Host "Try Hockey for Free Day" at Northwoods Ice Center - San Antonio Rampage
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Adam Clendening and Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, Assign Net-Minder Elvis Merzlikins to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Mount Comeback in 5-3 Victory over Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Roadrunners Return Home for College Night, Military Appreciation - Tucson Roadrunners
- Szwarz Named Third Captain in Belleville Senators History - Belleville Senators
- Gibson records 10th career shutout, Pierog scores first AHL goal in 1-0 win - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Mahura Joins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Capitals Re-Assign Forward Liam O'Brien to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds' Ferocious Efforts Unable to Extend Win Streak - Springfield Thunderbirds
- German Rubtsov Loaned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Visit Rockford for Early Start against IceHogs - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Holding Food Drive During Next Five Home Games to Benefit Foodlink - Rochester Americans
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Markus Hannikainen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Panthers Recall F Dominic Toninato, Loan D Riley Stillman to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sound Tigers Host Thunderbirds this Morning - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Reign Blanked by Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Werner Earns 30-Save Shutout in Eagles 4-0 Victory over Ontario - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.