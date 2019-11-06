Admirals Teach Moose a Lesson

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals put on quite a show for the thousands of kids in attendance at the first Baird School Game as they tied a season-high with six goals en route to a 6-4 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday morning at Panther Arena.

Tommy Novak led Admirals offense as he recorded four points (1g-3a) in the contest, including his first professional goal, while Daniel Carr found the back of the net twice and added an assist. Cole Schneider, Yakov Trenin, and Collin Blackwell also potted goals for Milwaukee, who has scored 17 goals in their past four games, equaling their total from their previous seven.

Troy Grosenick allowed more than two goals in a game for the first time this season, but still earned the win with 22 saves to pick up his third win of the season.

Manitoba would hold three separate one-goal leads in the game, but each time the Admirals responded Trenin's goal at the 9:05 mark of the second period tied the game at three and stole back some momentum after Milwaukee had surrendered a rare 3-on-5 shorthanded goal less than 90 seconds prior.

Carr scored the next two goals, the first at 12:36 of the second and the next with just 46 seconds to play in the frame, to give Milwaukee a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Blackwell finished the scoring for the Ads, registering his third goal of the year at the beginning of the third period.

The victory gave the Admirals four wins in their five game homestand and upped their record to 6-3-1-2 on the season, good for third place in the division.

The Ads now hit the road for six of the next seven games beginning Friday night in San Antonio against the Rampage at 7 pm. The team's next home game will be Wednesday, November 13 at 7 pm at Panther Arena against the Chicago Wolves.

