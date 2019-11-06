Szwarz Named Third Captain in Belleville Senators History

Forward Jordan Szwarz has been named as the third captain in Belleville Senators franchise history.

Szwarz follows in the footsteps of Mike Blunden and Erik Burgdoerfer as Belleville captains.

"It's a tremendous honour," Szwarz said. "I was honoured last year to be chosen as captain of Providence and I think that was a really good learning experience for me. To be named captain here and to be able to lead such a great young groups of guys means a lot to me."

Furthermore, the Senators have announced that Morgan Klimchuk and Hubert Labrie have been named as alternatives.

"This year coming in with such a young group, we wanted to take our time and get to know some of the guys that were coming in," Sens head coach Troy Mann said. "I just feel over the first six weeks of the season Jordan has stood out to me in terms of how he plays the game and he's been very good at communicating with me in terms of what the pulse of the team is. I think that Jordan, Hubert and Morgan will do a great job as all three guys not only have great work ethic but they try to play the game the right way on a night-to-night basis."

It is the third time that Szwarz has captained an AHL team after Portland (2013-14) and Providence (18-19). The 28-year-old also captained Saginaw in his final year of junior and has also been an alternative with Springfield as well as in Portland and Providence before being named captain.

The 'A' for Klimchuk will be the first time he has worn a letter as a professional. He was an alternate for two seasons while with Regina in the WHL from 2013-15. Labrie was captain of the Gatineau Olympiques in 2009-10 but this season also sees him permanently wear a letter as a professional for the first time.

