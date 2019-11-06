Mahura Joins Gulls
November 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Josh Mahura to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Mahura, 21 (5/5/98), collected three assists (0-3=3) in three games with the Ducks this season. Mahura posted a career-high three assists in his Anaheim season debut, a 7-4 Ducks victory Oct. 29 vs. Winnipeg. The 6-0, 186-pound defenseman began the regular season in the AHL, going scoreless in six games with the Gulls.
Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura has earned 1-7=8 points and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 20 career NHL games with Anaheim. The St. Albert, Alberta native has also played 46 career AHL games in San Diego, recording 1-18=19 points with 14 PIM.
