Comets Comeback Effort Falls Short in Binghamton

November 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Binghamton, N.Y. - Dyson Stevenson earned his first career AHL goal and Zane McIntyre made 35 saves, but the Utica Comets fell by a 4-2 margin to the Binghamton Devils on Wednesday night at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Falling behind in the early goings of the first period, the Comets surrendered the first of the night to Kyle Cumiskey and the Devils at 3:52 of the action. Cumiskey was able to convert on a two-on-one opportunity created by Nathan Bastian. Less than seven minutes later, Binghamton's lead was doubled following a Ben Street put-back strike. After Joey Anderson's initial try was denied by McIntyre, the rebound was hustled down by Street who deposited into an open net.

Relentlessly forechecking to create their own opportunities late in the first, the Comets got on the board after cashing in on a Vincent Arseneau takeaway. Forcing the puck free along the wing, Arseneau flung it in front to Dyson Stevenson, who was crashing the goal with his stick on the ice. Stevenson's first shot was stopped by Louis Domingue, but he tipped the rebound in on a second effort and slashed the Utica deficit.

The second period featured chances from both sides, as McIntyre slammed the door shut on 10 Binghamton tries. The Comets created a flurry of their own chances, eventually tying the game with under a minute to go in the period. Justin Bailey feathered a pass to Brogan Rafferty, who joined the rush and dished a no-look feed from the backhand to Nikolay Goldobin who made no mistake on a backdoor tap-in. The late tally evened the contest at two apiece at the end of forty minutes.

After Francis Perron hit a post on one end of the ice, the Devils hurried down the other end and opened up another one-goal lead. Bastian centered the puck to Chris Conner, whose one-timer slipped past McIntyre and into the net. Binghamton's lead lasted into the closing minutes, when the Comets pulled their netminder for an extra attacker. Street added an empty netter and padded the home team's lead to 4-2, where the game eventually finished.

