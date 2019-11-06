Marlies Visit Rockford for Early Start against IceHogs

The Marlies are back in action today, taking on the Rockford IceHogs in an early start at the BMO Harris Bank Center. This marks the tail end of the Marlies' annual Royal Road Trip, as Toronto wraps up with three games in four days starting today in Illinois.

The Marlies and IceHogs are facing off for the first time since the 2014-15 season, and Rockford is coming in hot, riding a three-game winning streak. The IceHogs are 4-2 when playing at home this season while the Marlies are 3-0-2-1 when playing away from the Coliseum.

Toronto currently sits first in the North Division and second in the Eastern Conference and will be looking to continue what has been a solid start to the season. Although the Marlies have only won two of their previous five games, they have picked up at least a point in every game this season, having yet to concede a regulation loss.

Pontus Aberg continues to lead the Marlies with 12 points (7 goals, 5 assists) through 10 games. Jeremy Bracco (2-8-10) is not far behind after recording four points in his last two games.

Puck drops at 11:30 AM this morning on AHLTV.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

7-0-2-1 Overall Record 5-5-0-0

0-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-0-0

Loss 1 Streak Win 3

40 Goals For 28

28 Goals Against 34

28.1% Power Play Percentage 7.1%

78.9% Penalty Kill Percentage 74.4%

P. Aberg (7) Leading Goal Scorer D. Sikura (6)

P. Aberg (12) Leading Points Scorer D. Sikura (9)

K. Kaskisuo (5) Wins Leader K. Lankinen (2)

C. Delia (2)

