Amerks Holding Food Drive During Next Five Home Games to Benefit Foodlink

November 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team will hold a Food Drive during each of the next five home games to benefit Foodlink, the regional food bank. The Food Drive will take place beginning with Rochester's home game on Friday, Nov. 8 against the Binghamton Devils and will continue through Friday, Nov. 29 when the Amerks take on the Toronto Marlies.

"Foodlink is grateful for the strong partnership we've established with the Amerks through the years, and we were thrilled to celebrate our 40th anniversary with the team a year ago," said Julia Tedesco, Foodlink President & CEO. "We look forward to working with the organization, the players and the fans to raise awareness about hunger in our communities."

Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items by dropping them off in collection bins in front of The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, located in the lower atrium. The items will then be donated to Foodlink, which last year celebrated its remarkable 40th anniversary in Rochester.

Any fan that donates two unopened, non-perishable food items in the Foodlink bins at any of the following games will receive a complimentary voucher to the Amerks home game on Wednesday, Dec. 4 against Toronto. Vouchers will be limited to one per person, per transaction.

Friday, Nov. 8 vs. Binghamton

Wednesday, Nov. 13 vs. Syracuse

Friday, Nov. 15 vs. Cleveland

Friday, Nov. 22 vs. Hartford

Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Toronto

Over the next few weeks, members of the Amerks will assist Foodlink in sorting and packaging the donated food at their warehouse, located on Mt. Read Blvd. in Rochester.

