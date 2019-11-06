Penguins Bested by Phantoms, 4-2
November 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins traveled to PPL Center for the third time this season on Wednesday night, but left with a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (5-5-1-1) and Lehigh Valley went point-for-point with one another throughout most of the game, but the Phantoms shut things down in the third period to stave off any potential Penguins comeback.
The Penguins started the game on the right foot, opening the first period with a goal at 2:21 by Jake Lucchini. Lehigh Valley retaliated quickly, scoring 1:38 later on an Andy Welinski slap shot when the teams were skating at four-on-four.
In the second period, a similar scenario played out, but with the roles reversed. The Phantoms struck first with a Greg Carey goal less than three minutes into the frame. Lehigh Valley did not keep its lead for long, though. A lovely exchange of backhand passes between Adam Johnson and Ryan Haggerty resulted in Haggerty tying the game, 2-2, at 5:26 of the second period.
The Phantoms regained a one-goal advantage with only 1:40 left in the period. Kyle Criscuolo launched a one-timer off the post and in, putting the Phantoms up, 3-2.
Lehigh Valley's defense stonewalled Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the final frame of regulation, limiting the Penguins to only four shots in the third period, though Haggerty came close to generating another equalizer when he hit the post with a wicked wrist shot. Ultimately, Criscuolo notched an insurance marker for the Phantoms with an empty-netter when only 24 seconds were left in the contest.
Casey DeSmith recorded 27 saves in net for the Penguins, while Jean-François Bérubé posted 22 stops for the Phantoms.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Nov. 8, when it pays its only visit to Adirondack Bank Center to take on the Utica Comets. The Penguins next home game is Saturday, Nov. 9 against the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop between the Penguins and Crunch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Individual tickets to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games are on sale now and can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by contacting the Penguins offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the Penguins' 2019-20 regular season, including Full Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's state-of-the-art, high-definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV are available now. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2019-20 subscriptions.
