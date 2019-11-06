Werner Earns 30-Save Shutout in Eagles 4-0 Victory over Ontario

November 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado Eagles goaltender Adam Werner stopped all 30 shots he faced to earn his first AHL shutout, as the Eagles snapped a three-game slide with a 4-0 victory over the Ontario Reign on Tuesday. Forwards Sheldon Dries, Logan O'Connor and T.J. Tynan each notched a goal and an assist, while defenseman Calle Rosen also posted a multi-point performance with a pair of assists. Colorado finished the night 2-for-6 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

A power play would help get the Eagles on the board first when Dries collected a rebound in the slot and swept the puck home. The goal was Dries fourth of the season and gave Colorado a 1-0 edge with 4:41 remaining in the first period. The Eagles would go on to outshoot the Reign, 11-10 in the opening frame and would carry their one-goal advantage into the first intermission.

Another power play opportunity would stretch Colorado's lead, as O'Connor would stuff a rebound in the crease into the back of the net to give the Eagles a 2-0 advantage at the 3:34 mark of the second period. The game would then take a feisty turn when Colorado and Ontario combined for 20 penalty minutes at the 11:55 mark of the middle frame.

Still leading 2-0 as the puck dropped on the third period of action, the Eagles would heap on more offense when forward Julien Nantel snagged a puck in the left circle and lit the lamp with a wrister to push Colorado's advantage to 3-0 at the 9:21 mark of the period.

Just 26 seconds after Nantel's tally, Tynan would finish of a 2-on-1 rush when he fielded a centering pass from O'Connor and slammed the puck past Reign goaltender Cal Pedersen to put the Eagles on top, 4-0 with 10:13 remaining in the contest.

Colorado would put up a season-high 43 shots in the win, including a season-high 17 shots in the second period.

The Eagles return to action when they host the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, November 6th at 7:05pm MT at Budweiser Events Center.

Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.