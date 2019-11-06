Werner Earns 30-Save Shutout in Eagles 4-0 Victory over Ontario
November 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado Eagles goaltender Adam Werner stopped all 30 shots he faced to earn his first AHL shutout, as the Eagles snapped a three-game slide with a 4-0 victory over the Ontario Reign on Tuesday. Forwards Sheldon Dries, Logan O'Connor and T.J. Tynan each notched a goal and an assist, while defenseman Calle Rosen also posted a multi-point performance with a pair of assists. Colorado finished the night 2-for-6 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
A power play would help get the Eagles on the board first when Dries collected a rebound in the slot and swept the puck home. The goal was Dries fourth of the season and gave Colorado a 1-0 edge with 4:41 remaining in the first period. The Eagles would go on to outshoot the Reign, 11-10 in the opening frame and would carry their one-goal advantage into the first intermission.
Another power play opportunity would stretch Colorado's lead, as O'Connor would stuff a rebound in the crease into the back of the net to give the Eagles a 2-0 advantage at the 3:34 mark of the second period. The game would then take a feisty turn when Colorado and Ontario combined for 20 penalty minutes at the 11:55 mark of the middle frame.
Still leading 2-0 as the puck dropped on the third period of action, the Eagles would heap on more offense when forward Julien Nantel snagged a puck in the left circle and lit the lamp with a wrister to push Colorado's advantage to 3-0 at the 9:21 mark of the period.
Just 26 seconds after Nantel's tally, Tynan would finish of a 2-on-1 rush when he fielded a centering pass from O'Connor and slammed the puck past Reign goaltender Cal Pedersen to put the Eagles on top, 4-0 with 10:13 remaining in the contest.
Colorado would put up a season-high 43 shots in the win, including a season-high 17 shots in the second period.
The Eagles return to action when they host the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, November 6th at 7:05pm MT at Budweiser Events Center.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2019
- Sound Tigers Host Thunderbirds this Morning - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Reign Blanked by Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Werner Earns 30-Save Shutout in Eagles 4-0 Victory over Ontario - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.