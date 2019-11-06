Devils Stay Hot At Home In 4-2 Win Over Comets

BINGHAMTON - Ben Street had a three-point night and Louis Domingue stopped 16 of 18 as the Binghamton Devils won their third-straight home game with a 4-2 win over the visiting Utica Comets on Wednesday night.

The Devils took an early lead as Nathan Bastian connected with Kyle Cumiskey in front of the net. Waiting for an open space and finding it, Cumiskey flung a shot past Comets' goaltender Zane McIntyre from the right-wing circle. Cumiskey logged his first goal with the Devils just 3:52 into the first period with assists from Bastian and Brandon Baddock.

Binghamton added to their lead as Joey Anderson's rebound landed on the stick of Ben Street in front of the net. Street buried the follow-up chance at 10:45 of the first frame for his fourth goal of the season. Assists on the play were credited to Anderson and Dakota Mermis for a 2-0 lead.

The Comets cut the Devils' lead in half 16:53 into the first stanza. Vincent Arseneau forced a turnover and slid the puck over to Dyson Stevenson in front of the net. Stevenson flipped the puck over the head of Devils goaltender, Louis Domingue to put Utica on the board, 2-1. Arseneau received the only assist on the play.

The Comets' Brogan Rafferty found Nikolay Goldobin in front of the net to tie up the game late in the second period. Goldobin recorded his second goal of the season off of Rafferty's backhand pass. Justin Bailey registered an additional assist on the play that came with under a minute remaining in the second.

Chris Conner lifted the Devils to a 3-2 lead with 9:25 remaining in the third stanza. Conner tallied his sixth of the season as he rocketed a one timer past McIntyre. Bastian picked up his second assist of the night and Street was credited with his second point of the night on the play.

Street scored an empty netter for Binghamton and his second goal of the night after Bastian was sent to the penalty box on a tripping call. The insurance goal was assisted by Ryan Schmelzer with 1:23 left to play in the third period. Domingue stopped 16-of-18 shots on the night for the Devils' third home win in a row, 4-2.

The Devils are back home Saturday against the Utica Comets at 7:05 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night presented by Lockheed Martin. All current and former military can get FREE tickets to the game with a valid Military ID at the front office on the third floor of the arena. Also, it's a specialty jersey night with a postgame jersey auction to benefit charity. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

