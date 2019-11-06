Capitals Re-Assign Forward Liam O'Brien to Hershey
November 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that the club has re-assigned forward Liam O'Brien to the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager, Brian MacLellan.
O'Brien, 25, has appeared in nine games this season with the Bears, collecting three goals. The native of Halifax, Nova Scotia scored in three straight games for Hershey from Oct. 16-19. He serves as one of Hershey's four alternate captains.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound winger is in his sixth season with the Washington organization and in total, has appeared in 320 career games with the Bears, scoring 111 points (55 goals, 56 assists) while also adding 568 penalty minutes. O'Brien has collected double-digit goals for Hershey in three straight seasons with his best year coming during the 2016-17 campaign when he tallied 30 points (17 goals, 13 assists). He won the Arlene Tighe Award as the Bears Unsung Hero during the 2017-18 campaign, and was Hershey's IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year for his work in the Central Pennsylvania community during the 2016-17 season.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2019
- Monsters Mount Comeback in 5-3 Victory over Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Roadrunners Return Home for College Night, Military Appreciation - Tucson Roadrunners
- Szwarz Named Third Captain in Belleville Senators History - Belleville Senators
- Gibson records 10th career shutout, Pierog scores first AHL goal in 1-0 win - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Mahura Joins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Capitals Re-Assign Forward Liam O'Brien to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds' Ferocious Efforts Unable to Extend Win Streak - Springfield Thunderbirds
- German Rubtsov Loaned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Visit Rockford for Early Start against IceHogs - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Holding Food Drive During Next Five Home Games to Benefit Foodlink - Rochester Americans
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Markus Hannikainen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Panthers Recall F Dominic Toninato, Loan D Riley Stillman to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sound Tigers Host Thunderbirds this Morning - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Reign Blanked by Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Werner Earns 30-Save Shutout in Eagles 4-0 Victory over Ontario - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.