Colorado Avalanche Reassigns Megna, Recalls Tynan
November 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Jayson Megna has been reassigned by the Avalanche, while forward T.J. Tynan has been recalled by the Eagles NHL affiliate. Megna has posted three goals and one assist in seven AHL contests with the Eagles and has also appeared in four games with the Avalanche. Tynan leads the Eagles with 12 points in 10 games, including 10 assists, which ranks third in the AHL.
Megna, 29, spent the 2018-19 campaign with the AHL's Hershey Bears, producing 43 points (20g/23a) in 71 games during the regular season and added eight points (4g/4a) in nine postseason outings. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native has recorded 20 points (10g/10a) in 117 career NHL contests with the Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. He has tallied 173 points (83g/90a) in 319 total AHL regular-season games with the Eagles, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Hartford Wolf Pack, Utica Comets and Hershey, while adding 21 points (8g/13a) in 42 total postseason contests.
Colorado returns to action when the Eagles take on the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, November 6th at 7:05pm MT.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2019
- Colorado Avalanche Reassigns Megna, Recalls Tynan - Colorado Eagles
- 'Canes Recall Luostarinen from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals Teach Moose a Lesson - Milwaukee Admirals
- Matinee Goes Milwaukee's Way, 6-4 - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins Allow Three Shorthanded Goals in Matinee Loss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Jr. Rampage to Host "Try Hockey for Free Day" at Northwoods Ice Center - San Antonio Rampage
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Adam Clendening and Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, Assign Net-Minder Elvis Merzlikins to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Mount Comeback in 5-3 Victory over Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Roadrunners Return Home for College Night, Military Appreciation - Tucson Roadrunners
- Szwarz Named Third Captain in Belleville Senators History - Belleville Senators
- Gibson records 10th career shutout, Pierog scores first AHL goal in 1-0 win - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Mahura Joins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Capitals Re-Assign Forward Liam O'Brien to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds' Ferocious Efforts Unable to Extend Win Streak - Springfield Thunderbirds
- German Rubtsov Loaned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Visit Rockford for Early Start against IceHogs - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Holding Food Drive During Next Five Home Games to Benefit Foodlink - Rochester Americans
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Markus Hannikainen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Panthers Recall F Dominic Toninato, Loan D Riley Stillman to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sound Tigers Host Thunderbirds this Morning - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Reign Blanked by Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Werner Earns 30-Save Shutout in Eagles 4-0 Victory over Ontario - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.