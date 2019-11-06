Colorado Avalanche Reassigns Megna, Recalls Tynan

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Jayson Megna has been reassigned by the Avalanche, while forward T.J. Tynan has been recalled by the Eagles NHL affiliate. Megna has posted three goals and one assist in seven AHL contests with the Eagles and has also appeared in four games with the Avalanche. Tynan leads the Eagles with 12 points in 10 games, including 10 assists, which ranks third in the AHL.

Megna, 29, spent the 2018-19 campaign with the AHL's Hershey Bears, producing 43 points (20g/23a) in 71 games during the regular season and added eight points (4g/4a) in nine postseason outings. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native has recorded 20 points (10g/10a) in 117 career NHL contests with the Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. He has tallied 173 points (83g/90a) in 319 total AHL regular-season games with the Eagles, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Hartford Wolf Pack, Utica Comets and Hershey, while adding 21 points (8g/13a) in 42 total postseason contests.

