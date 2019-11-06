Panthers Recall F Dominic Toninato, Loan D Riley Stillman to T-Birds

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have recalled forward Dominic Toninato from Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Toninato, 25, has appeared in 12 games with Springfield, registering six points (4-2-6).

The 6-foot-2, 191-pound native of Duluth, Minn., has played in 39 career regular season NHL games, all with the Colorado Avalanche (2017-18 to 2018-19), posting three points (1-2-3).

He was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Additionally, the Panthers have loaned defenseman Riley Stillman to Springfield.

With a chance to extend their win streak to a team-record seven games, the Thunderbirds take to the road to face Bridgeport on Wednesday morning in a school day matchup at 10:30 a.m.

