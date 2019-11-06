Monsters Mount Comeback in 5-3 Victory over Griffins

November 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







Cleveland Monsters forward Ryan MacInnis (center) sets up in front of the Grand Rapids Griffins' goal

(Cleveland Monsters) Cleveland Monsters forward Ryan MacInnis (center) sets up in front of the Grand Rapids Griffins' goal(Cleveland Monsters)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Van Andel Arena. With the win, Cleveland's fifth consecutive victory, the Monsters are now 8-3-0-1 and are currently tied for first place in the AHL's North Division standings with 17 points.

Grand Rapids got the game started with a goal from Chase Pearson before Chris Terry added a man-advantage tally, but Cleveland responded with two shorthanded markers from Eric Robinson and Stefan Matteau to tie the game. Brian Lashoff's third period goal gave the Griffins a temporary lead, but Adam Clendening's marker brought it back to an even scoreboard. Zac Dalpe converted on Cleveland's third shorthanded opportunity to take control of the game followed by Matteau adding an emtpy-net insurance tally to secure the 5-3 win. Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 23 shots to help provide Cleveland the win while Grand Rapids' Calvin Pickard made 20 stops in the loss.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 3 - - 5

GR 2 0 1 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 25 0/3 6/7 20 min / 7 inf

GR 26 1/7 3/3 13 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Kivlenieks W 23 3 5-1-1

GR Pickard L 20 4 3-3-2

Cleveland Record: 8-3-0-1, T-1st North Division

Grand Rapids Record: 5-5-1-1, 5th Central Division

GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS*

Next Game:

The Monsters return home to host the Laval Rocket on Friday with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.