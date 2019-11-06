Monsters Mount Comeback in 5-3 Victory over Griffins
November 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
Cleveland Monsters forward Ryan MacInnis (center) sets up in front of the Grand Rapids Griffins' goal
(Cleveland Monsters)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Van Andel Arena. With the win, Cleveland's fifth consecutive victory, the Monsters are now 8-3-0-1 and are currently tied for first place in the AHL's North Division standings with 17 points.
Grand Rapids got the game started with a goal from Chase Pearson before Chris Terry added a man-advantage tally, but Cleveland responded with two shorthanded markers from Eric Robinson and Stefan Matteau to tie the game. Brian Lashoff's third period goal gave the Griffins a temporary lead, but Adam Clendening's marker brought it back to an even scoreboard. Zac Dalpe converted on Cleveland's third shorthanded opportunity to take control of the game followed by Matteau adding an emtpy-net insurance tally to secure the 5-3 win. Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 23 shots to help provide Cleveland the win while Grand Rapids' Calvin Pickard made 20 stops in the loss.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 3 - - 5
GR 2 0 1 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 25 0/3 6/7 20 min / 7 inf
GR 26 1/7 3/3 13 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Kivlenieks W 23 3 5-1-1
GR Pickard L 20 4 3-3-2
Cleveland Record: 8-3-0-1, T-1st North Division
Grand Rapids Record: 5-5-1-1, 5th Central Division
GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS*
Next Game:
The Monsters return home to host the Laval Rocket on Friday with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters forward Ryan MacInnis (center) sets up in front of the Grand Rapids Griffins' goal
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2019
- Griffins Allow Three Shorthanded Goals in Matinee Loss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Jr. Rampage to Host "Try Hockey for Free Day" at Northwoods Ice Center - San Antonio Rampage
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Adam Clendening and Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, Assign Net-Minder Elvis Merzlikins to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Mount Comeback in 5-3 Victory over Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Roadrunners Return Home for College Night, Military Appreciation - Tucson Roadrunners
- Szwarz Named Third Captain in Belleville Senators History - Belleville Senators
- Gibson records 10th career shutout, Pierog scores first AHL goal in 1-0 win - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Mahura Joins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Capitals Re-Assign Forward Liam O'Brien to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds' Ferocious Efforts Unable to Extend Win Streak - Springfield Thunderbirds
- German Rubtsov Loaned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Visit Rockford for Early Start against IceHogs - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Holding Food Drive During Next Five Home Games to Benefit Foodlink - Rochester Americans
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Markus Hannikainen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Panthers Recall F Dominic Toninato, Loan D Riley Stillman to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sound Tigers Host Thunderbirds this Morning - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Reign Blanked by Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Werner Earns 30-Save Shutout in Eagles 4-0 Victory over Ontario - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Adam Clendening and Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, Assign Net-Minder Elvis Merzlikins to Monsters
- Monsters Mount Comeback in 5-3 Victory over Griffins
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Markus Hannikainen to Monsters
- Monsters Weekly Storylines
- Monsters Overwhelm Checkers in 5-1 Win