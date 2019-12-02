Red Wings Reassign Larsson, Griffins Swap Forwards with Toledo

Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Filip Larsson

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Sam Iannamico/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday reassigned goaltender Filip Larsson from the Grand Rapids Griffins to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye while the Griffins assigned forward Troy Loggins to Toledo and recalled forward Tyler Spezia from the Walleye.

In his first professional action, the 21-year-old Larsson shows a 2-5-0 record, a 4.01 goals against average and a 0.843 save percentage in seven games for the Griffins this season.

A 6-foot-2, 195-pound netminder, he was selected in the sixth round, 167th overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit.

During his lone college campaign in 2018-19, Larsson was named to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's All-Rookie Team and a finalist for the league's Goalie of the Year after posting a 13-6-3 record, a 1.95 GAA, a 0.932 save percentage and four shutouts in 22 appearances while backstopping the University of Denver to an appearance in the NCAA Frozen Four.

Prior to college, Larsson spent one season with the United States Hockey League's Tri-City Storm where he collected USHL Goaltender of the Year and USHL First All-Star Team accolades after showing the best save percentage in league history (0.941) and the second best GAA (1.65) to go along with an 18-10-0 record and seven shutouts in 30 games.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Larsson helped Sweden take home the silver medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship after appearing in one game.

Loggins, 24, has split his first full pro season between the Griffins and Walleye. In five games for Grand Rapids he shows two assists and a plus-one rating, and he has collected seven points (2-5-7) and 26 PIM in 11 games for Toledo.

Signed to a three-year contract by Grand Rapids that will last through the 2020-21 season, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound winger turned pro at the end of last year after a four-year career at Northern Michigan University and tallied one goal in four games with the Griffins. As a senior in 2018-19, Loggins was named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's Player of the Year after he tied for second nationally with 23 goals and tied for fifth in the conference with 40 points in 39 games. In total, the Huntington Beach, Calif., native accumulated 106 points (56-50-106) in 136 games from 2015-19 and was a two-time First Team All-WCHA selection (2017-18, 2018-19).

In his second pro year, Spezia, 26, ranks among the Walleye's leaders this season with 19 points (T2nd), nine goals (2nd) and 10 assists (T4th) while adding a plus-three rating and 18 PIM in 18 games.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward made his AHL debut with the Griffins last season while on a professional tryout, skating in eight games and contributing two points (1-1-2). He was signed to one-year contract by Grand Rapids on July 1, 2019.

Since turning pro in 2018-19, Spezia has played in 76 regular season games with the Walleye, supplying 58 points (20-38-58), a plus-12 rating and 54 PIM. He was Toledo's top-scoring rookie with 39 points (11-28-39) in 58 games a season ago and tied for 19th in the ECHL in Kelly Cup Playoff scoring with 12 points (3-9-12) in 24 contests as he helped the Walleye advance to the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Prior to turning pro, the Clinton Township, Mich., native spent four seasons (2014-18) at Bowling Green State (WCHA) where he collected 72 points (34-38-72), 103 PIM and a plus-34 rating in 147 games.

The Griffins (9-12-1-1) host Chicago on Wednesday and Rockford on Friday. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.

