Novak Named AHL Rookie of the Month

Milwaukee, WI- The American Hockey League announced today that Admirals center Tommy Novak has been named CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month for November.

After recording one assist in eight games in October, Novak, registered three goals and 10 assists in 12 games played during November - all Milwaukee wins.

Novak scored his first pro goal as part of a four-point night and earned first-star honors in a 6-4 Admirals triumph over Manitoba on Nov. 6. He scored again in a 6-3 win over Chicago on Nov. 13, and assisted on the game-winning goals in victories at Belleville on Nov. 16 and at Grand Rapids on Nov. 22. Novak extended his scoring streak to six games with a pair of helpers in a 5-0 win over Grand Rapids on Nov. 23, and notched a goal and an assist as the Admirals earned a 4-3 overtime win at San Antonio on Nov. 30.

A third-round selection by Nashville in the 2015 NHL Draft, Novak has three goals and 11 assists for 14 points in 21 games for Milwaukee this season. The 22-year-old native of River Falls, Wis., played four seasons at the University of Minnesota before making his pro debut with the Admirals on Mar. 22, 2019.

He becomes the first Admirals to win this award since Max Gortz did it in December of 2015.

Novak and the Admirals look for their 14th consecutive win when they visit the Texas Stars at 7 pm on Tuesday night. Milwaukee's next home game will be on Friday at 7 pm at Panther Arena against the Iowa Wild.

