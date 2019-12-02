Manitoba Moose Weekly: December 2

December 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WEEK IN REVIEW

Wednesday, November 27: Manitoba 3 at Milwaukee 6

The Moose were on the losing end of a 6-3 final against the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday night. Seth Griffith, Andrei Chibisov and Derek Hulak collected a goal each in Manitoba's defeat. Yakov Trenin's three-point (2G, 1A) performance gave Milwaukee the edge in their 6-3 victory.

Friday, November 29: Manitoba 4 at Grand Rapids 2

The Moose defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins in a 4-2 decision on Friday night at Van Andel Arena. C.J. Suess notched two goals while Johnathan Kovacevic and Andrei Chibisov collected a goal each in Manitoba's victory. Chris Terry and Dominic Turgeon posted a tally each for the Griffins however the Moose held on to the 4-2 victory. Griffen Outhouse made 26 saves in the win.

Saturday, November 30: Manitoba 3 at Chicago 2

Manitoba claimed a 3-2 overtime victory against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night at Allstate Arena. Emile Poirier and Jimmy Oligny opened the scoring for Moose less than two minutes apart in the second period. To close out the second period, Curtis McKenzie scored on a power play opportunity and got the Wolves within one. In the third frame, Jimmy Schuldt tied the game 2-2 and the game went to overtime to decide the winner. Just 18 seconds into overtime, Jansen Harkins found Johnathan Kovacevic open in front of the net who scored the game-winning goal in Manitoba's 3-2 victory.

UPCOMING GAMES

at Rockford IceHogs*

Tuesday, Dec. 3

7 p.m. CT vs Chicago Wolves**

Friday, Dec. 6

7 p.m. CT vs Chicago Wolves**

Saturday, Dec. 7

6 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

Manitoba will play on Tuesday against the Rockford IceHogs as their seven-game road trip comes to a close. The Moose will then return home to face off against the Chicago Wolves on Friday and Saturday. Saturday's game is the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of the Christmas Cheer Board. Fans are encouraged to bring new plush toys to throw on the ice in the first intermission. Tickets for this weekend's games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

MOOSE LEADERS

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

26 Jansen Harkins 23 6 21 27 22 6

17 Seth Griffith 20 9 9 18 10 7

48 Andrei Chibisov 22 6 8 14 28 -4

8 Sami Niku 16 3 9 12 12 -6

5 Cameron Schilling 22 4 7 11 4 10

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 11-9-0 2.55 .921 2

35 Griffen Outhouse 1-0-0 2.31 .912 0

MOOSE NOTES

Player of the Month

Jansen Harkins was awarded the CCM/AHL Player of the Month for November. The forward collected 24 points (4G, 20A) in 15 games, notching a point 14 of 15 games during the month. His 24 points are the most by an AHL player in a month since December 2016 (Kenny Agostino, 25 points). Just five AHL players have reached 24 points in a month since the 2009-10 season. On Nov. 2 in Manitoba's 5-3 win over Grand Rapids, Harkins matched the Moose franchise record for most assists collected in a game (5). The North Vancouver, B.C. product also notably posted a 10-game point streak (3G, 15A) dating from Nov. 2 to Nov. 20 which ties Harkins for the third longest point streak in the AHL this season. Harkins currently leads the AHL with 21 assists and is tied for the league lead with 27 points in 23 games for the Moose in 2019-20.

A Month for the Record Books

Two Manitoba Moose players were recognized by the AHL during the month of November for their outstanding performances. Jansen Harkins was recognized for both the CCM/ AHL Player of the Week for the period ending on Nov. 3 and the Player of the Month for November. Mikhail Berdin was also awarded the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 17, 2019. Notably during the month of November, the netminder posted back-to-back shutouts on Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday Nov. 9. Berdin is the first goaltender in Moose history to post shutouts on consecutive days. With the Moose going 11-4-0-0 in November, Berdin is also the first AHL goaltender to win 10 games in a calendar month since Ontario's Jack Campbell went 11-1-1 in December 2016.

Overtime Victories

The Moose came out victorious in both of their matchups that required more than 60 minutes to decide a winner this season. On Nov. 15 against the San Antonio Rampage, the game was tied 1-1 heading into overtime. Two minutes into overtime, the Moose were awarded a man advantage. Manitoba capitalized on the power play and Andrei Chibisov set up Seth Griffith who notched the overtime winner. Most recently, Manitoba's matchup against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday required only 18 seconds of the extra five minutes. Jansen Harkins found Johnathan Kovacevic open in front of the net who scored the game-winning goal in Manitoba's 3-2 victory over the Wolves. During the 2018-19 campaign, out of the 13 matchups that went to overtime the Moose collected the win in eight of them.

Johnny for the Win

Johnathan Kovacevic scored the game-winning goal in overtime in Manitoba's 3-2 victory against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Nov. 30. The rookie defenceman is currently on a two-game goal streak as he also scored in Manitoba's 4-2 victory against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday. The Grimsby, Ont. product has collected five points (3G, 2A) in 13 games during the 2019-20 season. Kovacevic is tied for second on the Moose with one game-winning goal this season. He leads the current Moose roster with a plus-10 rating.

Who's Trending?

Jimmy Oligny scored the second goal of the game for Manitoba in their 3-2 overtime victory against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday. The goal was Oligny's first of the season and came against his former club. The St. Michel, Que. product appeared in 16 games for the Wolves in the 2018-19 season where he posted one assist before joining the Moose. During the 2019-20 campaign with Manitoba, Oligny has posted two points (1G, 1A). The defenceman notched his assist on Oct. 11 against the Toronto Marlies, the first game of the season he suited up for.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.