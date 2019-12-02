Minnesota Wild Assigns Defenseman Greg Pateryn to Iowa for Conditioning Assignment

December 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned defenseman Greg Pateryn to Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) on a conditioning assignment.

Pateryn, 29, underwent bilateral core muscle repair surgery on Oct. 1 and has not appeared in a game with the Wild this season. He tallied seven points (1g, 6a) in a career-high 80 games last season with Minnesota and ranked second on the team in hits (144) and third in blocked shots (118). The 6-foot-3, 220-pound native of Sterling Heights, Mich., owns 36 points (4g, 32a) in 247 career NHL games with Montreal, Dallas and Minnesota.

Iowa plays at San Antonio Wednesday morning, at Milwaukee Friday night and hosts Tucson Saturday evening. Pateryn will wear No. 2 with Iowa.

