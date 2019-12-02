Milwaukee's Yakov Trenin Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Milwaukee Admirals forward Yakov Trenin has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 1, 2019.

Trenin notched five goals and seven points in three contests last week, helping Milwaukee extend its winning streak to a franchise-record 13 games.

On Wednesday night, Trenin scored twice and recorded an assist as Milwaukee defeated Manitoba, 6-3. On Saturday, he scored again before assisting on the decisive tally in a 4-3 overtime victory at San Antonio. And on Sunday, Trenin tallied both Admirals goals, including his second game-winner of the week, as Milwaukee took a 2-1 OT decision at Texas.

Trenin is currently tied for fourth in the AHL in scoring with 25 points, totaling 13 goals and 12 assists in 18 games for Milwaukee. He also ranks second among all league forwards with a plus-13 rating and is one off the overall lead with his three game-winning goals. The third-year pro has appeared in 141 career AHL games with Milwaukee, totaling 33 goals and 44 assists for 77 points. Trenin, a 22-year-old native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, was a second-round choice by Nashville in the 2015 NHL Draft and has appeared in one game with the Predators this season, making his NHL debut on Oct. 19.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Trenin will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Admirals home game.

