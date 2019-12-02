Coyotes Assign Vili Saarijarvi to Tucson

December 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned defenseman Vili Saarijarvi to the Tucson Roadrunners , the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 22-year-old Saarijarvi, who was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, has an assist in 13 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) this season. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound native of Rovaniemi, FI has registered 2-26-28 and 32 PIM (penalty minutes) in 125 career games with Grand Rapids.

He was originally drafted by the Red Wings in the third round (73rd overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

