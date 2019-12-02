Condors Collect 8,380 Bears for Community at Teddy Bear Toss
December 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team collected 8,380 stuffed animals which were collected and donated to the United Way of Kern County. It is the third highest total in team history and brings the all-time total in the 21-year history to 138,216 bears. The night was presented by Eyewitness News, KERN 1180, and Three-Way Chevrolet.
"Everyone thinks about scoring the goal, because it's such a big game for the team, the organization, and the community," Teddy Bear Toss goal scorer Josh Currie said. "We give a lot of thanks to everyone who showed up for a sellout crowd, brought a teddy bear, and it's crazy to see how many bears hit the ice."
The Condors beat Ontario to move into third place in the Pacific Division, 3-1. Bakersfield is next in action on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. in Stockton.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2019
- Novak Named AHL Rookie of the Month - Milwaukee Admirals
- Casey DeSmith Named CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Jansen Harkins Named CCM/AHL Player of the Month for November - Manitoba Moose
- Harkins, Novak, DeSmith Named CCM/AHL Award Winners for November - AHL
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Stolarz - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Condors Collect 8,380 Bears for Community at Teddy Bear Toss - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Weekly, December 2-8 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Trenin Name CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks to Collect Toys for the Pirate Toy Fund During Next Four Home Games - Rochester Americans
- Milwaukee's Yakov Trenin Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Canucks Recall Michael DiPietro - Utica Comets
- Chicago Wolves Sign Maclise - Chicago Wolves
- Dive into the Heart of the American Hockey League with 25Stanley - Laval Rocket
- Monsters Weekly - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Condors Stories
- Condors Collect 8,380 Bears for Community at Teddy Bear Toss
- Condors Bear Down in Front of Sellout Crowd, 3-1, on Teddy Bear Toss Night
- Condors Host Teddy Bear Toss Tonight with Capacity Crowd Expected
- Condors Rally Past San Jose, 4-3
- Condors Drop Thanksgiving Eve to Tucson