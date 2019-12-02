Condors Collect 8,380 Bears for Community at Teddy Bear Toss

December 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team collected 8,380 stuffed animals which were collected and donated to the United Way of Kern County. It is the third highest total in team history and brings the all-time total in the 21-year history to 138,216 bears. The night was presented by Eyewitness News, KERN 1180, and Three-Way Chevrolet.

"Everyone thinks about scoring the goal, because it's such a big game for the team, the organization, and the community," Teddy Bear Toss goal scorer Josh Currie said. "We give a lot of thanks to everyone who showed up for a sellout crowd, brought a teddy bear, and it's crazy to see how many bears hit the ice."

The Condors beat Ontario to move into third place in the Pacific Division, 3-1. Bakersfield is next in action on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. in Stockton.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.