Roadrunners Weekly: December 2
December 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
CURRENT RECORD:
15-5-0-0 - .750 Win Percentage
(1st- Pacific Division, 2nd- Western Conference, 3rd- AHL)
GAMES THIS WEEK:
Tuesday vs. Colorado - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)
Wednesday vs. Colorado - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)
Saturday at Iowa - 6 p.m. (Wells Fargo Arena)
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:
8-3 Win at Bakersfield (Wednesday)
6-2 Loss at San Diego (Saturday)
THE HIGHLIGHTS:
Following their best 20 game start in team history at 15-5 and November which tied an all-time team record with nine wins in a month, the Roadrunners move into December.
For the third time already this season the Roadrunners matched a franchise record by scoring eight goals in a game Wednesday night in Bakersfield.
Forward Brayden Burke continues to rank tops among all American Hockey League skaters with seven power play goals and upped his point total to 20 in 20 games.
Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov also won his return to the crease, winning his fourth game in five starts this season against the Condors.
THEY SAID IT:
"I think I'm just getting some good bounces. All I'm trying to do is play a simple game and not try to do anything too crazy offensively. I'm just getting the bounces and moving the puck up. Our team is doing well offensively and the guys are doing a good job of finishing." - Roadrunners defenseman Dysin Mayo Wednesday night after his second three-point performance of the season.
THIS WEEK'S NOTES:
The team practices today in Tucson ahead of their midweek home games and departs on Thursday for Iowa.
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:
$12 Ticket Tuesday - Tuesday, December 3 at 7 p.m. against Colorado
$12 tickets when purchasing through this link and using the promo code TUESDAY.
Redeem your ticket from the Roadrunners win on Saturday, November 23 at the TCC Box Office and you'll receive a buy one, get one free offer.
$2 Hot Dogs Every Wednesday - Wednesday, December 4 vs. Colorado
$2 Hot Dogs every Wednesday night with the Roadrunners!
Redeem your ticket from the Roadrunners win on Saturday, November 23 at the TCC Box Office and you'll receive a buy one, get one free offer.
Groups of ten or more will receive $12 tickets when purchasing from the Roadrunners office by calling 866-774-6253 or filling out this form.
For more information on all promotional nights, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/fun.
ON-THE-AIR:
Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny 6-7 p.m. airs every Wednesday on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests. This week's show will be live from Tucson Arena with an abbreviated episode before Roadrunners Warm Up at 6:45 p.m. Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star will make his first visit of the season to the program.
Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varady and select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.
New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts.
The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star debuts now each Tuesday on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.
UP I-10:
Following another week with multiple points in the standings, the Arizona Coyotes find themselves just one point behind the Edmonton Oilers for first place in the Pacific Division. The team is 15-9-4.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2019
- Roadrunners Weekly: December 2 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Andrew Peeke, Monsters Sign Jason Binkley to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Minnesota Wild Assigns Defenseman Greg Pateryn to Iowa for Conditioning Assignment - Iowa Wild
- Coyotes Assign Vili Saarijarvi to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Annual State Farm Toy Drive Begins this Week - Rochester Americans
- Amerks Hosting Star Wars Night December 7 - Rochester Americans
- Amerks Weekly - Rochester Americans
- Red Wings Reassign Larsson, Griffins Swap Forwards with Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Novak Named AHL Rookie of the Month - Milwaukee Admirals
- Casey DeSmith Named CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Jansen Harkins Named CCM/AHL Player of the Month for November - Manitoba Moose
- Harkins, Novak, DeSmith Named CCM/AHL Award Winners for November - AHL
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Stolarz - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Condors Collect 8,380 Bears for Community at Teddy Bear Toss - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Weekly, December 2-8 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Trenin Name CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks to Collect Toys for the Pirate Toy Fund During Next Four Home Games - Rochester Americans
- Milwaukee's Yakov Trenin Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Canucks Recall Michael DiPietro - Utica Comets
- Chicago Wolves Sign Maclise - Chicago Wolves
- Dive into the Heart of the American Hockey League with 25Stanley - Laval Rocket
- Monsters Weekly - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Roadrunners Weekly: December 2
- Coyotes Assign Vili Saarijarvi to Tucson
- Three Out Of Four Ain't Bad
- Coyotes Recall Chaput from Tucson
- Game 20 Preview: Tucson at San Diego