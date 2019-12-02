Roadrunners Weekly: December 2

December 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





CURRENT RECORD:

15-5-0-0 - .750 Win Percentage

(1st- Pacific Division, 2nd- Western Conference, 3rd- AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

Tuesday vs. Colorado - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Wednesday vs. Colorado - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Saturday at Iowa - 6 p.m. (Wells Fargo Arena)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

8-3 Win at Bakersfield (Wednesday)

6-2 Loss at San Diego (Saturday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Following their best 20 game start in team history at 15-5 and November which tied an all-time team record with nine wins in a month, the Roadrunners move into December.

For the third time already this season the Roadrunners matched a franchise record by scoring eight goals in a game Wednesday night in Bakersfield.

Forward Brayden Burke continues to rank tops among all American Hockey League skaters with seven power play goals and upped his point total to 20 in 20 games.

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov also won his return to the crease, winning his fourth game in five starts this season against the Condors.

THEY SAID IT:

"I think I'm just getting some good bounces. All I'm trying to do is play a simple game and not try to do anything too crazy offensively. I'm just getting the bounces and moving the puck up. Our team is doing well offensively and the guys are doing a good job of finishing." - Roadrunners defenseman Dysin Mayo Wednesday night after his second three-point performance of the season.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The team practices today in Tucson ahead of their midweek home games and departs on Thursday for Iowa.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

$12 Ticket Tuesday - Tuesday, December 3 at 7 p.m. against Colorado

$12 tickets when purchasing through this link and using the promo code TUESDAY.

Redeem your ticket from the Roadrunners win on Saturday, November 23 at the TCC Box Office and you'll receive a buy one, get one free offer.

$2 Hot Dogs Every Wednesday - Wednesday, December 4 vs. Colorado

$2 Hot Dogs every Wednesday night with the Roadrunners!

Redeem your ticket from the Roadrunners win on Saturday, November 23 at the TCC Box Office and you'll receive a buy one, get one free offer.

Groups of ten or more will receive $12 tickets when purchasing from the Roadrunners office by calling 866-774-6253 or filling out this form.

For more information on all promotional nights, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/fun.

ON-THE-AIR:

Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny 6-7 p.m. airs every Wednesday on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests. This week's show will be live from Tucson Arena with an abbreviated episode before Roadrunners Warm Up at 6:45 p.m. Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star will make his first visit of the season to the program.

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varady and select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star debuts now each Tuesday on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

UP I-10:

Following another week with multiple points in the standings, the Arizona Coyotes find themselves just one point behind the Edmonton Oilers for first place in the Pacific Division. The team is 15-9-4.

