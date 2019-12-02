Amerks to Collect Toys for the Pirate Toy Fund During Next Four Home Games

December 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team will collect toys for the Pirate Toy Fund during each of the next four games. The 2019-20 season marks the seventh straight year in which the Amerks have hosted a Toy Drive in partnership with the Pirate Toy Fund.

The Toy Drive will take place beginning with Rochester's home game on Wednesday, Dec. 4 against the Toronto Marlies and will continue through Wednesday, Dec. 11 when the Amerks host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. All four games are set for 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

Fans are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys in the Pirate Toy Fund donation boxes in front of The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, located in the lower atrium, prior to each of the four games. Any fan that donates a toy will receive a complimentary ticket voucher to the Amerks home game on Wednesday, Jan. 8 against Binghamton.

The toys collected will then be distributed to children at the annual Toy Giveaway, hosted by Monroe County, on Sunday, Dec. 15 at The Blue Cross Arena. Last year's event provided toys to more than 5,000 children across the Greater Rochester Area.

Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

About the Pirate Toy Fund

The Pirate Toy Fund is the only nonprofit organization in the country dedicated to distributing new toys year-round to children-in-need throughout the Greater Rochester region. Founded by local children's entertainer, Gary The Happy Pirate, the Pirate Toy Fund has distributed over 250,000 toys since 1995 and continues to actively pursue new avenues to expand our mission.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.