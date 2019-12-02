Wolf Pack Weekly, December 2-8

The Wolf Pack (11-4-2-5, 29 pts.) made a two-game trip to the Keystone State this past weekend and came away with their first two overtime losses of the season. On Saturday night in Allentown, in their first look of the season at the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Wolf Pack nursed a 1-0 lead for more than a period-and-a-half, courtesy of a Matt Beleskey goal in the first period, but fell in OT by a score of 2-1. In Hershey on Sunday, Steven Fogarty's second goal of the game, and his team-leading seventh of the season, tied the score with 2:03 remaining in regulation, but the Bears prevailed in overtime, 4-3.

This week:

The Wolf Pack start a three-game weekend, and a stretch of six games in nine days, Friday night, with their first visit of the year to Springfield. Faceoff for that game, the last of five straight on the road for the Wolf Pack, is 7:05 PM. Head Coach Kris Knoblauch's team returns to the XL Center Saturday night, for a 7:30 game vs. the Binghamton Devils, and then travels to Providence to take on the Bruins Sunday at 3:05.

Friday, December 6 at the Springfield Thunderbirds (Florida) at the MassMutual Center, 7:05 PM

- The Thunderbirds, who enter the week three points behind the Wolf Pack in the Atlantic Division standings, at 13-11-0-0 for 26 points, snapped a three-game losing streak in their last action Saturday, a 6-3 home win over Laval.

- The Wolf Pack swept their first two meetings with the Thunderbirds, both at the XL Center, winning 3-1 on October 12 and 1-0 on October 18. The Thunderbirds won four of the five battles between the two teams in Springfield last season.

- Springfield's leading point and goal-scorer is rookie Owen Tippett, who is tied for the league rookie goals lead, and is tied for second in points among first-year pros, with 10-10-20 in 22 games.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Saturday, December 7 vs. the Binghamton Devils (New Jersey) at the XL Center, 7:30 PM

- This is "Star Wars Night" at the XL Center. Fans can rub shoulders with their favorite Star Wars characters, and win some awesome Star Wars prizes.

- The first 2,000 fans through the doors for this game will receive a free Wolf Pack 2020 calendar, presented by Hartford Distributors.

- This is the second of four games on the season between the Wolf Pack and the Devils, and the Wolf Pack took the first meeting, winning 4-3 in overtime October 19 in Binghamton. The Wolf Pack were 2-1-1-0 vs. the Devils last year and swept both XL Center encounters.

- Binghamton is 0-3-1-0 in its last four games and 7-11-4-0 (18 pts.) on the year.

- Veteran center Ben Street (8-16-24 in 22 GP) is the Devils' points leader, and Brett Seney tops the club in goals, with 11-9-20 in 21 GP.

- At this and every Wolf Pack Friday or Saturday home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the XL Center's Coliseum Club. From 5:30 PM until puck drop, a $5 wrist band gives fans access to the "Chill Zone" of the Coliseum Club, which features an appetizer buffet and $2 beers, presented by Minuteman Press.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Sunday, December 8 at the Providence Bruins (Boston) at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, 3:05 PM

- Providence has risen to the top of the Atlantic Division, with a 5-0-1-0 run since a 5-2 loss to the Wolf Pack November 16 at the XL Center. The Bruins come into the week with a 14-7-1-2 record for 31 points.

- Rookie center Jack Studnicka, Providence's leader in points and goals (10-10-20 in 22 GP), returned from his first career NHL action Sunday and had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 Bruin win at Charlotte. That extended a goal-scoring streak to six games (6-4-10) for Studnicka, who is tied for second among AHL rookies in points and goals.

- The Wolf Pack are 2-0-0-1 in earlier action this year vs. the Bruins, with a win and a shootout loss to show for two previous visits to Providence.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Recent Transactions:

None

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, December 28, when the Wolf Pack host the Providence Bruins at 7:00 PM, the first 2,000 fans into the game will receive a free Wolf Pack pennant flag, courtesy of NBC Connecticut. Also that night, there will be a free post-game skate on the XL Center ice.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and a large popcorn, all for just $40. The next Hat Trick Pack game is Wednesday, December 11, a 7:00 PM battle with the Binghamton Devils.

In partnership with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, the Wolf Pack this year will be offering "Suit to Sweater Wednesdays", to wash away the mid-week work blues. Any fan showing a company ID at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket office can purchase Blue-Level tickets to Wolf Pack Wednesday home games for only $15 each (limit two tickets per ID). The Wolf Pack's next Wednesday home date is December 11, when the Binghamton Devils invade the XL Center for a 7:00 PM game.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. The Wolf Pack's next Friday-night home outing is December 13, when they entertain the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in a 7:15 PM game.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

