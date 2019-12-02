Anaheim Ducks Recall Stolarz
December 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Anthony Stolarz from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Stolarz, 25 (1/20/94), has posted a 6-6-4 record with two shutouts, a 3.04 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (SV%) in 25 career NHL games with Edmonton and Philadelphia. The 6-5, 230-pound goaltender combined for 18 games with the Oilers and Flyers in 2018-19, going 4-5-3 with one shutout, a 3.45 GAA and .901 SV%.
Signed as a free agent July 3, 2019, Stolarz went 8-5-1 with a 2.98 GAA and .910 SV% in 14 games with the Gulls this season. Stolarz ranked tied for seventh among AHL goaltenders and led San Diego in wins at the time of his recall. Selected by Philadelphia in the second round (45th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz has gone 58-46-14 with three shutouts, a 2.93 GAA and .910 SV% in 127 career AHL games with San Diego and Lehigh Valley.
