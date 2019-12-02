Amerks Hosting Star Wars Night December 7

Rochester Americans Star Wars Night jersey

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will host Star Wars Night, presented by Pepsi, on Saturday, Dec. 7 when they host the defending Calder Cup champion Charlotte Checkers at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

As part of the night, the Amerks players will wear special-edition Stars Wars-themed jerseys along with matching socks. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase these jerseys through a silent auction held during the game on The Blue Cross Arena concourse. Following the game, the winners of the auction will be able to take the ice and be presented with a "jersey off the back" from the Amerks players.

A portion of the proceeds from Star Wars Night will be donated to Golisano Children's Hospital.

Following Saturday's game, Amerks players will stop by The Distillery, located at 1142 Mt. Hope Ave., for the first official post-game party of the season as fans are invited to join in. The Distillery will offer a variety of great food and drink specials while Amerks prizes will be given away throughout the party.

Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

