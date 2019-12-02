Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Andrew Peeke, Monsters Sign Jason Binkley to Pro Tryout Contract

December 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman Andrew Peeke from the Monsters and Cleveland signed defenseman Jason Binkley to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 21 appearances for the Monsters this season, the first action of his professional career, Peeke posted 5-7-12 with four penalty minutes and a +3 rating. Binkley posted an assist in one appearance for Cleveland this year and added 1-10-11 with four penalty minutes and a +10 rating in 19 appearances for the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.

A 6'3", 198 lb. right-shooting native of Parkland, FL, Peeke, 21, was originally selected by Columbus in the second round (34th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year entry-level (two-way) contract with the Blue Jackets on April 1, 2019. Prior to his professional career, Peeke tallied 12-40-52 with 62 penalty minutes and a +20 rating in 119 NCAA appearances for the University of Notre Dame spanning three seasons from 2016-19. In 56 USHL appearances for the Green Bay Gamblers during the 2015-16 season, Peeke supplied 4-26-30 with 30 penalty minutes and a +7 rating.

Binkley, 27, a 5'9", 196 lb. right-shooting native of Powell, OH, contributed 25-96-121 with 143 penalty minutes and a +49 rating in 256 career ECHL appearances for the South Carolina Stingrays, Utah Grizzlies, Cincinnati Cyclones and Fort Wayne spanning parts of six seasons from 2014-19. In 156 NCAA appearances for Ferris State University spanning four seasons from 2011-15, Binkley notched 8-60-68 with 143 penalty minutes and a +20 rating. In 2010-11, Binkley logged 4-10-14 with 51 penalty minutes and a -25 rating in 56 appearances for the Tri-City Storm.

