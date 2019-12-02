Canucks Recall Michael DiPietro
December 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Michael DiPietro from the Comets. Jacob Markstrom has been granted a leave of absence to attend his father's memorial service.
DiPietro has played 13 games, posting a 7-4-1 record, a 2.44 GAA and a 0.913 save percentage in his first professional season. DiPietro split the 2018.19 season between Windsor and Ottawa of the OHL, posting a record of 23-12-1 and a league best 2.40 GAA, leading Ottawa to the OHL finals with a 13-0-0 record.
The Windsor native also represented Canada in four appearances at the World Junior Championships. DiPietro was selected 64th overall by Vancouver in the 2017 NHL Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2019
- Canucks Recall Michael DiPietro - Utica Comets
- Chicago Wolves Sign Maclise - Chicago Wolves
- Dive into the Heart of the American Hockey League with 25Stanley - Laval Rocket
- Monsters Weekly - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.