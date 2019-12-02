Jansen Harkins Named CCM/AHL Player of the Month for November

Manitoba Moose forward Jansen Harkins

Manitoba Moose forward Jansen Harkins

WINNIPEG - The American Hockey League announced today Manitoba Moose forward Jansen Harkins has been named the CCM/AHL Player of the Month for November.

Harkins, 22, led the AHL in scoring throughout the month of November, tallying 24 points (4G, 20A) in 15 games. His 24 points are the most in a month since December 2016 (Kenny Agostino, 25 points). Just five AHL players have reached 24 points in a month since the 2009-10 season. Harkins' 24 points were six clear of the next closest skaters this month.

The North Vancouver, B.C. product opened the month by recording eight points over two games on Nov. 2 and 3, leading to Harkins being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week. He continued to produce, rolling out a 10-game point streak which is tied for the third-longest run in the AHL this season. During the streak he tallied 18 points (3G, 15A) which is tied for the most production over a point streak this season. Harkins notch at least a point in 14 of 15 games this month, while recording six multi-point games. The 2015 second round pick of the Winnipeg Jets also posted a plus-seven rating throughout the month.

Because of his brilliant month, Harkins quickly rose up the ranks in the AHL and finished November in a three-way tie for the league's scoring lead at 27 points (6G, 21A). He also leads the AHL with 21 assists. While Harkins was producing, the Moose enjoyed success as well, rolling out an 11-4-0-0 record throughout the month, including a seven-game winning streak from Nov. 8 to Nov. 20.

Jansen Harkins will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming home game in recognition of his achievement.

The Moose close out their seven-game road trip Tuesday night in Rockford against the IceHogs. The matchup will be broadcast on moosehockey.com/listenlive starting with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m. CT. Puck drop will follow at 7 p.m.

Jansen Harkins

Centre

Born May 23, 1997 -- North Vancouver, B.C.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 195 -- Shoots L

