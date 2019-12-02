Annual State Farm Toy Drive Begins this Week

December 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





WHAT

State Farm Toy Drive

WHO

Marie Molnar and the Rochester Americans

WHERE

Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex

2700 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd

Rochester, NY 14623

WHEN

Monday, Dec. 2 from 6-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 6-7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9-10 a.m.

DETAILS

Marie Molnar, a longtime partner of the Amerks, is hosting her annual State Farm Toy Drive this week at Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex. Fans who donate a toy will receive a pair of vouchers good for any remaining Wednesday night Amerks home game during the 2019-20 season. Fans can also enter to win autographed items through a raffle for additional prizes. Fans are encouraged to donate toys by visiting Bill Gray's regional Iceplex or at Marie's office, located at 672 Pittsford Victor Road.

NOTES

A portion of the toys that are collected this week will be donated to the Golisano Children's Hospital by Marie when she accompanies the Rochester Americans players on Monday, Dec. 9 when they make their annual visit the Children's Hospital to spread some holiday cheer.

