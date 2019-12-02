Annual State Farm Toy Drive Begins this Week
December 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
WHAT
State Farm Toy Drive
WHO
Marie Molnar and the Rochester Americans
WHERE
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
2700 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd
Rochester, NY 14623
WHEN
Monday, Dec. 2 from 6-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 6-7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9-10 a.m.
DETAILS
Marie Molnar, a longtime partner of the Amerks, is hosting her annual State Farm Toy Drive this week at Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex. Fans who donate a toy will receive a pair of vouchers good for any remaining Wednesday night Amerks home game during the 2019-20 season. Fans can also enter to win autographed items through a raffle for additional prizes. Fans are encouraged to donate toys by visiting Bill Gray's regional Iceplex or at Marie's office, located at 672 Pittsford Victor Road.
NOTES
A portion of the toys that are collected this week will be donated to the Golisano Children's Hospital by Marie when she accompanies the Rochester Americans players on Monday, Dec. 9 when they make their annual visit the Children's Hospital to spread some holiday cheer.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2019
- Annual State Farm Toy Drive Begins this Week - Rochester Americans
- Amerks Hosting Star Wars Night December 7 - Rochester Americans
- Amerks Weekly - Rochester Americans
- Red Wings Reassign Larsson, Griffins Swap Forwards with Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Novak Named AHL Rookie of the Month - Milwaukee Admirals
- Casey DeSmith Named CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Jansen Harkins Named CCM/AHL Player of the Month for November - Manitoba Moose
- Harkins, Novak, DeSmith Named CCM/AHL Award Winners for November - AHL
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Stolarz - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Condors Collect 8,380 Bears for Community at Teddy Bear Toss - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Weekly, December 2-8 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Trenin Name CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks to Collect Toys for the Pirate Toy Fund During Next Four Home Games - Rochester Americans
- Milwaukee's Yakov Trenin Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Canucks Recall Michael DiPietro - Utica Comets
- Chicago Wolves Sign Maclise - Chicago Wolves
- Dive into the Heart of the American Hockey League with 25Stanley - Laval Rocket
- Monsters Weekly - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.