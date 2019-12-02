Chicago Wolves Sign Maclise

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday that forward Cam Maclise has been signed to a player tryout contract (PTO).

The 27-year-old Maclise joins the Wolves after producing four goals, seven assists and a +5 plus/minus rating in 20 games this season for the ECHL's Florida Everblades.

The fourth-year pro has seen extensive time at the American Hockey League and ECHL levels. Maclise spent a season-and-a-half with the AHL's Manitoba Moose and produced nine goals and 11 assists in 105 appearances from 2017-19.

The 27-year-old Lacombe, Alberta, native also has notched 20 goals and 17 assists in 67 regular-season ECHL games for the Everblades, Jacksonville Icemen and Colorado Eagles. Maclise helped Colorado capture the 2017 Kelly Cup as he racked up five goals and seven assists in 20 postseason games.

