Dive into the Heart of the American Hockey League with 25Stanley

LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today their new partnership with V Média - specifically with the sports news website 25Stanley.

The collaboration aims to offer Rocket fans a new source of content for the latest American Hockey League news, along with sharing a new perspective on the team's activities.

"The enthusiasm surrounding the Canadiens' young prospects has progressively grown since the team arrived in Laval in 2017, and it is important to us that we continuously provide fans with quality content," explained Benjamin Roy, director of sales and marketing for the Laval Rocket. "It's an excellent opportunity to bring the team closer to its fans by allowing them to follow the organization's players' development more frequently, while also gaining a more in-depth understanding of the American Hockey League."

Along with game recaps, the Rocket and 25Stanley will offer fans exclusive interviews, robust coverage of the Canadiens of tomorrow and behind-the-scenes video content of the Laval Rocket's day-to-day activities. The web docuseries Au Coeur du Rocket can be found on the 25Stanley website on the ninth day of each month. The first episode was published recently and has already been viewed 150,000 times.

"Since its inception in 2008, 25Stanley has provided a platform for emerging sports topics in Quebec. This partnership with the Laval Rocket is the culminating point of the website's development and allows 25Stanley to uphold the organization's mission - to provide quick and varied content to fans in Quebec. This content is a quality addition to the website because it allows the audience to gain an understanding of the daily activities of the Montreal Canadiens of tomorrow," adds Christophe Perreault, the brand manager for 25Stanley, Groupe V Média.

This new collaboration marks the first official partnership between 25Stanley and the AHL team. The partnership also aims to contribute to the Rocket's mission to position itself as one of the four major players in Quebec's professional sports landscape.

