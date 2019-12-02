American Hockey League Announces Suspension
December 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Belleville Senators defenseman Jonathan Aspirot has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game at Binghamton on Nov. 29.
Aspirot will miss Belleville's games Friday (Dec. 6) and Saturday (Dec. 7), both vs. Cleveland.
